Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Centrica share price recovery gains steam: Is it a buy?
Centrica stock price has surged to the highest point since September. It has jumped by over 30% from its lowest level in October. Centrica will start to repurchase 5% of its stock soon. Centrica (LON: CNA) share price has staged a strong recovery as energy and power companies thrive. The...
invezz.com
Should I invest in Starbucks after the Q4 results?
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results last week, and Howard Schultz, interim chief executive officer, said that the company saw accelerating demand for Starbucks coffee around the world during the quarter. Demand for Starbucks coffee is accelerating. Starbucks reported strong fourth-quarter results on Thursday; total revenue has increased...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer: use the post-CPI rally to ‘sell some stocks’
U.S. consumer prices were up less than expected in October. Jim Cramer reacts to the inflation data on CNBC's "Squawk Box". The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 4.0% on Thursday morning. S&P 500 opened in the green this morning after the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics said consumer prices...
invezz.com
Abrdn share price forecast after staging a strong recovery
Abrdn share price has been in a strong bullish comeback. It has risen by more than 37% from the lowest level this year. Abrdn is the fourth most shorted company in the UK. The Abrdn (LON: ABDN) share price has staged a strong recovery in the past few weeks. It rose to a high of 180p, which was the highest level since June 8 of this year. It has jumped by more than 37% from the lowest level this year.
invezz.com
BNB price movement after Binance reveals $69B in crypto reserves
The company released wallet addresses that feature $69 billion in crypto reserves. Out of them, Binance holds 475K BTC, alongside many other cryptocurrencies. In the last 24 hours, the value of the BNB cryptocurrency increased by 14%. Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of volume and even features...
invezz.com
Aurora Cannabis is trading down after reporting its Q1 results
Aurora Cannabis reports disappointing results for its fiscal first quarter. The cannabis company expects positive adjusted EBITDA by end of 2022. Aurora Cannabis Inc stock is now down more than 75% for the year. Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) are trading down in extended hours after the cannabis...
invezz.com
Top DEX tokens to buy after CEXs run into liquidity issues
Centralized exchanges have been running into liquidity and service issues. UNI saw a difference in its value by 61%, XLM by 40%, and CAKE by 40% in the last seven days. These cryptocurrencies are being looked at as alternatives to centralized exchange token offerings. Uniswap (UNI/USD), Stellar (XLM/USD), and PancakeSwap...
invezz.com
Rivian shares are up in after-hours on a ‘positive earnings report’
Rivian reports a narrower than expected loss for its third quarter. Truist analyst discussed the earnings report on Yahoo Finance Live. Rivian shares also jumped on reiterated full-year production guidance. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is trading up in extended hours after the EV company reported a narrower than expected...
invezz.com
Analyst: buy Disney stock on recent sell-off for a 33% return
Jessica Ehrlich says Disney stock could climb to $115. She defended her bullish call on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Disney is now down about 45% versus the start of 2022. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) lost nearly 15% on Wednesday after reporting a terrible fourth-quarter and disappointing on guidance for fiscal 2023. But the sell-off, as per a Bank of America analyst, has created an exciting buying opportunity.
invezz.com
Bitcoin price: Brownstone Institute’s Jeffrey Tucker says BTC could retest $10K
Bitcoin fell to lows of $15,700 this week amid the shocking news around crypto exchange FTX. Jeffrey Tucker, the President and founder of the Brownstone Institute, suggests Bitcoin could fall to $10K. According to Tucker, a more crypto-friendly Washington could help trigger new bullish momentum for Bitcoin. Jeffrey Tucker, the...
invezz.com
5 of the best alternatives to FTX
FTX dominated crypto headlines in recent days and not for a good reason. Even if FTX survives these turbulent times, the once powerful brand name will take a major hit. Here are five alternatives to FTX for investors to consider. FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried were two names that withhold the...
invezz.com
This Cathie Wood stock is up 30% on Thursday: sell into the strength?
Unity Software Inc issues encouraging guidance for the future. Needham analyst reiterates his "buy" rating on the Unity stock. The Cathie Wood stock is still down about 80% for the year. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) is up 30% on Thursday after the videogame-engine developer reported narrower than expected loss...
invezz.com
Pro: ‘S&P 500 in a recession is fairly valued at 2,800 to 3,200’
Carnivore Trading's Dutch Masters says we're still in a bear market. He explains why in an interview with TDA Network's Nicole Petallides. S&P 500 has now recovered more than 10% versus its low last month. S&P 500 is breathing a much-awaited sigh of relief after the monthly inflation data came...
invezz.com
McDonald’s breaks out to a new high. A time to buy the stock?
McDonald's is a good dividend and defensive buy. The stock broke past a key resistance. McDonald's could face a correction toward the $267 zone and open buy entries. Are you looking for a good stock to buy in the restaurant industry in a recession-troubled economy? McDonald Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is one such stock. The stock has a return of 2.43% year-to-date, compared to -18.54% for the composite S&P 500. A recent breakout for the stock could welcome a new high, and you will want to take advantage of it.
invezz.com
BlockFi pauses client withdrawals – the details
BlockFi's move to pause withdrawals comes as crypto exchange FTX implodes. The crypto lender had a credit facility agreement with FTX, agreed in July this year. BlockFi is expected to be just the first platform to report problems stemming from FTX's implosion. Crypto news this week has had one major...
invezz.com
Hang Seng index just went vertical: what next?
The Hang Seng index made a strong recovery on Friday. It joined other global indices after the strong American inflation data. China reduced the number of its quarantine days. The Hang Seng index surged to the highest point since October 10, helped by two major catalysts. It spiked to a high of H$17,316, which was about 18% above the lowest level this year. It remains about 44% below its highest point in 2022.
invezz.com
Binance likely to back out from the nonbinding FTX takeover
There is a feeling that Binance will bolt out after taking a glance at the FTX books. Binance on Tuesday agreed to take over FTX to rescue it from collapsing. The agreement between FTX and Binance is however non bidding. There is a feeling within the larger crypto space that...
invezz.com
Inery Token $INR Goes Live on BitMart Exchange
Singapore, Singapore, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. $INR is live on BitMart Exchange after several strategic partnerships and a successful listing on Huobi Global. The deposit feature opened on November 9, and the trading feature is set to open on November 11. The BitMart listing comes after the community’s request and voting to list the $INR token on the exchange.
invezz.com
OKX lists The Mars Token metaverse project
The Mars Metaverse token MRST is now on crypto exchange OKX. OKX is one of crypto's most reputable platforms. The Mars Metaverse is a metaverse-focused game platform developed by Mars Labs. OKX, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has listed Mars Token (MRST) – the native token of...
invezz.com
Opinion: here’s how you should play the markets through year-end
U.S. Consumer prices weren't up as much as expected in October. Reasons why the U.S. stocks could rally into the end of the year. The benchmark S&P 500 index ended over 5.0% up on Thursday. S&P 500 ended more than 5.0% up on Thursday after the U.S. Bureau of Labour...
Comments / 0