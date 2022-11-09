Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Levy, Union County Sales Tax Among Tuesday’s Big Winners
MARYSVILLE – All but one of the measures and issues that were on the various Union County ballots on Election Day 2022 passed after all 45 county precincts presented Tuesday’s voting results to the Union County Board of Elections, which released the Election Summary Report at 9:24 p.m. The results will be considered official once certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.
richlandsource.com
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
WHIZ
Muskingum County election results
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–In the race for Muskingum County Commissioner, Republican Melissa Bell has defeated Democrat John Furek. The Mental Health and Recovery 1 mill for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 17,470 for the levy to 9,191 against the levy. The Muskingum County Health Department renewal levy easily...
Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus had levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools did not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
hotelnewsresource.com
Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale
CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Columbus takes up gun limit proposals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders announced new legislative proposals to reduce gun violence in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders met at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city: […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
Will my mail be delivered on Veterans Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most shipping providers will remain open and operating on Friday for Veterans Day — but you won’t get mail from the United States Postal Service. USPS recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as one of 11 federal holidays and will be closed. People expecting packages from private shipping providers, however, can […]
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Missing Ohio nursing home resident found dead outside
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak erupts among unvaccinated children in Ohio daycare
Amid declining vaccination rates nationwide, an outbreak of measles has erupted this week among unvaccinated children at a childcare facility in Columbus, Ohio. The outbreak has sickened at least four children so far, all of whom are unvaccinated with no history of travel, meaning they contracted the highly contagious virus locally, according to Columbus-area health officials. An investigation into the outbreak is ongoing. Health officials are notifying parents and tracing contacts. The childcare facility is cooperating and has temporarily closed.
Body found on Ohio road was there for hours, police say
Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person was then struck by at least one other vehicle.
