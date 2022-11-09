ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
CHESTERLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated Veterans Day special. Each year, many restaurants across the country -- and here in Northeast Ohio -- offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."
Mount Vernon News

Borrow Smart

Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
butlerradio.com

Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices

Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
police1.com

Video: Ohio troopers pursue 7 cars speeding down busy highway

ASHLAND, Ohio — Shocking video shows seven vehicles speeding down a highway while troopers engaged in a pursuit. Dispatchers received several 911 calls over the weekend about multiple “muscle cars” driving with their hazard lights on at high speeds. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over, but the drivers refused to stop, FOX 8 reported.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

A much colder weekend and a wintry mid-November forecast!

Friday's heavy rain will be long gone as Saturday gets underway, but a fast-moving weather feature will bring some light precipitation back into the Valley during the afternoon and evening. Raindrops can mix with snowflakes at times, and temperatures are expected to fall back into the 30s. Meanwhile, another cold front will lurk just off to our north and west....and it's passage will reenforce the cold air on Sunday. The cold air blowing over the relatively warm Great Lakes will create a scattering of lake-effect snow showers and flurries and some places north of I-80 could pick up a small accumulation.
OHIO STATE

