Friday's heavy rain will be long gone as Saturday gets underway, but a fast-moving weather feature will bring some light precipitation back into the Valley during the afternoon and evening. Raindrops can mix with snowflakes at times, and temperatures are expected to fall back into the 30s. Meanwhile, another cold front will lurk just off to our north and west....and it's passage will reenforce the cold air on Sunday. The cold air blowing over the relatively warm Great Lakes will create a scattering of lake-effect snow showers and flurries and some places north of I-80 could pick up a small accumulation.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO