Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated Veterans Day special. Each year, many restaurants across the country -- and here in Northeast Ohio -- offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."
Mount Vernon News
Borrow Smart
Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Ohio
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Countdown begins for Ohio deer season
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that deer season opens next weekend.
What is the most common fast food chain in Ohio? No, it isn’t McDonald’s
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While McDonald’s golden arches can be seen throughout the Buckeye State, you might be surprised to learn it isn’t the most common fast food restaurant chain in Ohio. Our content partners at Stacker recently compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in...
butlerradio.com
Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices
Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
police1.com
Video: Ohio troopers pursue 7 cars speeding down busy highway
ASHLAND, Ohio — Shocking video shows seven vehicles speeding down a highway while troopers engaged in a pursuit. Dispatchers received several 911 calls over the weekend about multiple “muscle cars” driving with their hazard lights on at high speeds. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over, but the drivers refused to stop, FOX 8 reported.
Beautiful phenomena seen in sky above NE Ohio
Something beautiful in the sky caught the attention of some Northeast Ohioans early Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
A much colder weekend and a wintry mid-November forecast!
Friday's heavy rain will be long gone as Saturday gets underway, but a fast-moving weather feature will bring some light precipitation back into the Valley during the afternoon and evening. Raindrops can mix with snowflakes at times, and temperatures are expected to fall back into the 30s. Meanwhile, another cold front will lurk just off to our north and west....and it's passage will reenforce the cold air on Sunday. The cold air blowing over the relatively warm Great Lakes will create a scattering of lake-effect snow showers and flurries and some places north of I-80 could pick up a small accumulation.
WLWT 5
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Ohio, Indiana
Country pop star Shania Twain is going on tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Ohio and Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 30 and the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.
