SkySports

Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
SkySports

Jamie Redknapp says James Maddison too good to ignore for England's World Cup squad, who must take risks to win tournament

Jamie Redknapp says James Maddison was too good to ignore for England's World Cup squad and wants the team to take risks to try and win the tournament. The Leicester midfielder was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 26-player group announced on Thursday, with Newcastle's Callum Wilson and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher also among the squad.
SkySports

Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final

England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
SkySports

Gabriel Jesus: Former Man City striker has not scored in 10 games but he has transformed Arsenal's attack

"To be with the top teams, you need to score 90 to 100 goals at least," said Mikel Arteta. "Somehow, you need those goals in the team. Don't ask me how, but you need them." Arteta was speaking after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March. At the time, Arsenal had scored 43 goals in 27 Premier League outings at a meagre rate of roughly 1.6 per game. The lack of cutting edge would eventually cost them a top-four finish.
SkySports

Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial: Banbridge bags another for Ireland at Cheltenham

Banbridge once again showed his liking for Cheltenham with a stylish performance in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, the six-year-old was a winner at the Festival in March but that came in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and he was running in Grade Two company over fences on this occasion.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Australia into final with 16-14 win over New Zealand thanks to Cameron Murray's second-half try. Cameron Murray's converted try broke New Zealand's hearts and sent Australia back into the Rugby League World Cup final with a 16-14 win in Friday's semi-final. Converted tries from half-back pair...

