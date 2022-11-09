Read full article on original website
New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland
England played more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle, although an Amy Cokayne hat-trick and further scores from Marlie Packer and Ellie Kildunne had kept the Red Roses ahead going into the closing minutes. The Black Ferns trailed for...
Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football
England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
Harry Kane: Tottenham and England striker plays nearly an hour in Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest
Antonio Conte admitted that England captain Harry Kane is "really, really tired" less than a week before England fly out to the World Cup. Kane has started every game for Tottenham this season and was again in the starting line-up as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Germany World Cup squad: Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko called up for Qatar
Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko for their 26-man World Cup squad, while Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap was also included. Germany head coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar, with the teenager Moukoko, who has scored six times in...
World Cup 2022: Who's going to make Gareth Southgate's squad?
England manager Gareth Southgate will be naming his squad at 2pm on Thursday - but who will make the cut? Watch it all unfold on Sky Sports News alongside former England manager Roy Hodgson.
Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa: Scott McTominay puts seal on comeback victory in crazy Carabao Cup tie
Manchester United came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in a crazy second half at Old Trafford to progress to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, where they will host Burnley. All six goals came after the interval with Erik ten Hag's side falling behind twice before...
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Jadon Sancho's timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff before losing his place in Gareth Southgate's squad and eventually missing out on the World Cup this week. Erik ten Hag has warned Donny van de Beek that he must...
England's Vitality Roses to host Jamaica in three-match series as part of Netball World Cup preparations
The series will get underway in Manchester at the AO Arena on Wednesday 11 January before the teams travel down to the Copper Box Arena in London for back-to-back games on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January. Jamaica are currently ranked third in the world, one place above England, after...
Jamie Redknapp says James Maddison too good to ignore for England's World Cup squad, who must take risks to win tournament
Jamie Redknapp says James Maddison was too good to ignore for England's World Cup squad and wants the team to take risks to try and win the tournament. The Leicester midfielder was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 26-player group announced on Thursday, with Newcastle's Callum Wilson and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher also among the squad.
Autumn Internationals: Jonny May returns for England as Eddie Jones changes five for Japan
May comes in for Joe Cokanasiga out wide with Jack van Poortvliet selected to start at scrum-half. Owen Farrell will lead England out at Twickenham and earn his 99th international cap. Marcus Smith stays at fly-half. David Ribbans will make his England debut at lock and he will play alongside...
Rugby League World Cup: Luke Thompson returns to England's 19-man squad for Samoa semi-final
Canterbury Bulldogs forward Thompson replaces St Helens' Matty Lees in the squad named for the clash at the Emirates Stadium, with England reaching the semis via a 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea. They now face a Samoa team who they beat 60-6 in the opening game of the tournament,...
Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final
England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
Gabriel Jesus: Former Man City striker has not scored in 10 games but he has transformed Arsenal's attack
"To be with the top teams, you need to score 90 to 100 goals at least," said Mikel Arteta. "Somehow, you need those goals in the team. Don't ask me how, but you need them." Arteta was speaking after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March. At the time, Arsenal had scored 43 goals in 27 Premier League outings at a meagre rate of roughly 1.6 per game. The lack of cutting edge would eventually cost them a top-four finish.
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England squad in Qatar analysed for goals, experience and style
Gareth Southgate has revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar - but how experienced, how clinical and how defensive are his selections?. Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson made the final 26-man squad - despite last playing for England in 2019. Conor Gallagher also...
Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial: Banbridge bags another for Ireland at Cheltenham
Banbridge once again showed his liking for Cheltenham with a stylish performance in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, the six-year-old was a winner at the Festival in March but that came in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and he was running in Grade Two company over fences on this occasion.
Graham Potter: Chelsea head coach to use World Cup break to 'recover' and speak to club's owners
Graham Potter says he will use the World Cup break to "recover" and speak to Chelsea's owners after a mixed start to his time at Stamford Bridge. Potter began his reign following his move from Brighton in September with a nine-game unbeaten run but results have deteriorated in recent weeks, with just two wins from their last seven matches.
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Australia into final with 16-14 win over New Zealand thanks to Cameron Murray's second-half try. Cameron Murray's converted try broke New Zealand's hearts and sent Australia back into the Rugby League World Cup final with a 16-14 win in Friday's semi-final. Converted tries from half-back pair...
T20 World Cup: Are 2022 Pakistan the new 'cornered tigers' ahead of England final at MCG?
For Pakistan, it feels like 1992 all over again. Similar World Cups, thirty years apart. Back then, they scraped through the group stage of the 50-over World Cup after bouncing back from a series of early defeats. They did the same this year in the 20-over version. Back then, they...
