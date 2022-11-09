Sabres unable to catch a break in loss to Arizona

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres trailed early and were unable to overtake the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-1 loss at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night. Tage Thompson scored the lone Buffalo goal in the defeat.

Arizona took advantage of an early turnover to score less than a minute into the game and gain a 1-0 advantage. Lawson Crouse was on the receiving end of a pass in the front of net for his sixth goal of the season. The goal came just 23 seconds into the contest.

The Sabres' third power play chance of the period allowed them to tie the game at 1-1 with just under six minutes remaining in the opening period. Thompson was able to curl and drag the puck at the top of the faceoff dot to Karel Vejmelka's left and beat the goaltender with a wrist shot to the far post.

Thompson's eighth goal of the season was assisted by Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn.

The Coyotes' first power play chance of the game allowed the visitors to re-gain the lead. Matias Maccelli's first goal of the season is scored when his pass to the front of the net went off Sabres forward Dylan Cozens' skate and into the net for a 2-1 Arizona lead late in the opening period.

Neither team was able to get on the score sheet in the second period. The Sabres recorded 14 shots on goal compared to 11 for Arizona. The Coyotes could not take advantage of a four-minute high sticking double minor taken by Peyton Krebs.

There was a delay before the start of the third period due to a Zamboni breakdown while the ice was being resurfaced in-between periods. One of the two Zambonis used was stuck and had to be towed off the ice before the surface could be completely cleaned.

Once play resumed just over two minutes into the third period, Liam O'Brien took a shot from the point that hit traffic and found its way through. It was O'Brien's first goal of the season and doubled Arizona's lead to 3-1.

Clayton Keller scored an empty-net goal with just over two minutes remaining to extend Arizona's lead to three, 4-1. Both teams were credited with six shots on goal in the final period, with Vejmelka making a total of 32 saves in the victory.

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 14:26 - Tage Thompson (8) PPG (Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn)

ARI: 0:23 - Lawson Crouse (6) (Matias Maccelli); 17:30 - Matias Maccelli (1) PPG (Juuso Valimaki, Barrett Hayton)

Second Period:

BUF: NONE

ARI: NONE

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

ARI: 2:24 - Liam O'Brien (1) (J.J. Moser, Clayton Keller); 17:50 - Clayton Keller (4) ENG (Liam O'Brien, Travis Boyd)

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 10:56 - Kyle Okposo (Roughing - 2 min.); 15:50 - Zemgus Girgensons (Interference - 2 min.)

ARI: 0:49 - Nick Ritchie (Interference - 2 min.); 4:36 - Lawson Crouse (Tripping - 2 min.); 10:56 - Jack McBain (Roughing - 2 min.); 14:08 - Dysin Mayo (Boarding - 2 min.)

Second Period:

BUF: 8:08 - Peyton Krebs (High sticking - 4 min.)

ARI: 11:40 - TEAM (Too many men on the ice - 2 min.)

Third Period:

BUF: 4:14 - Rasmus Dahlin (Roughing - 2 min.)

ARI: 4:14 - Lawson Crouse (Roughing - 2 min.)

STATS OF THE GAME:

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Karel Vejmelka - ARI

2.) Mattias Maccelli - ARI

3.) Clayton Keller - ARI

What's next:

The Sabres will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night for the second game of a four-game homestand. Puck drop between the Sabres and Golden Knights is set for 7 p.m. EST with pregame coverage with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starting at 6 p.m. EST.

