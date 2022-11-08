Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
US Air Force will unveil its advanced new B-21 Raider stealth bomber on Dec. 2.
On Dec. 2, the world will finally get a glimpse at the B-21 Raider, a new stealth bomber that has been described as "the most advanced military aircraft ever built."
This mysterious Space Force plane has been in orbit for 900 days
The craft has now been circling the earth for around two and a half years. Boeing SpaceThe small space plane, called the X-37Bm, has been conducting a series of experiments from the upper atmosphere for the last two years.
China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has unveiled a model of an FH-97A that is almost a direct replica of the Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman drone, now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, according to a report of The Drive published on Thursday. Developed for RAAF. The...
U.S. military space plane lands, ending record-breaking mission
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane finally came back to Earth on Saturday after spending 908 days in orbit.
defensenews.com
US Army digs deeper to develop robotic breachers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is digging deeper to develop robotic breacher vehicles for the force as it heads into a prototyping effort that will help it to define requirements for a future capability. The service awarded a contract in May this year to Cybernet, a specialist in robotics...
US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment
The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
What it’s like to fire Raytheon’s powerful anti-drone laser
One of the two laser weapons was positioned on this vehicle. RaytheonPopSci tested out a laser weapon in the high desert of New Mexico. Here's how it works, and what it does.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
DragonFire: UK's laser weapon can fire beams at 50kW and beyond
Details of the weapon's capability remain classified though
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World
In 2020, the United States armed forces budget exceeded $778 billion, which was by far the largest defense budget of any nation on Earth. The United States Air Force has more jets, planes, and helicopters than the five runners-up, combined. While the Air Force is most associated with aircraft, in fact every major military branch […]
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
Gizmodo
China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete
Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
Cygnus cargo ship is trying to reach space station with only 1 solar array deployed
The private Cygnus cargo ship has managed to unfurl just one of its two solar arrays, but the freighter may still be able to reach the space station on Wednesday (Nov. 9) as planned.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
China's new radar system is reserved for "friendly countries"
China has a new powerful radar system that can detect enemy satellites and it is offering it to “friendly countries,” according to a report by the South China Morning Post published on Friday. It did not specify which nations it considered friendly. The SLC-18 active electronically scanned array...
NASA again delays the debut crewed flight of Boeing's troubled Starliner spacecraft
--- NASA announced new launch dates of its 2023 astronaut missions to the International Space Station and Boeing's debut crewed mission picked up another two-month delay. The troubled Starliner capsule now won't get its opportunity to launch with crew members any time before April 2023. That's two months later than the previous February 2023 launch date.
Indian space tech company successfully test-fires world's first single-piece 3D-rocket engine
The test has now validated the startup's patented design and manufacturing methodology.
Comments / 0