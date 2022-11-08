Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Inside the rise of LSU freshman Harold Perkins, an 'anomaly' just getting started
Soon after national signing day, LSU’s incoming freshmen received workouts from the strength and conditioning staff for them to use until they arrived on campus. Harold Perkins started doing them at his high school, and after about a week, he needed to get timed on a drill designed to measure speed and agility.
Newcomers shine in debuts, lift LSU over Kansas City
Adam Miller scored 18 points and KJ Williams had a double-double as LSU defeated Kansas City 74-63 in its season
louisianaradionetwork.com
LSU looks to reclaim the Boot
LSU is coming off a signature overtime win over Alabama and are now ranked 7th in the AP Poll ahead of their game against Arkansas this weekend. Now with control of the SEC West, safety Major Burns said the team is focused on keeping their upward momentum. “We don’t want...
theadvocate.com
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener
Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
We Now Know Why 'Coach O' Has Been Attending Ragin' Cajuns Football Games
ormer LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed
Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
KTBS
Williams headlines big Signing Day in the Arklatex
The early signing period is open to athletes across the country and the Arklatex saw a handful of high schoolers sign their LOIs Wednesday.
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 1st round of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are beginning in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow along below for live updates from games were covering. If you're having a hard time finding the...
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
wbrz.com
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artists hope will be new game day anthem
BATON ROUGE - Lake Charles zydeco musician Sean Ardoin says the 'LSU Chant Song' is the next Tiger anthem. The song is featured on his album Full Circle—named because Ardoin returns to his roots as a Tiger Band member. His band Kreole Rock and Roll collaborated with about half...
brproud.com
Large fight breaks out at Scotlandville High School, 10-12 students face suspension
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has issued a statement about multiple fights that happened at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday, Nov. 10. The fight started with two students but escalated as the crowd began to grow. It was believed shots were fired,...
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
brproud.com
Grocery store in EBR Parish sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $10,000
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been a prosperous week for some individuals who decided to buy a ticket through the Louisiana Lottery in East Baton Rouge Parish. First, a Powerball ticket won someone $50,000 after the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Fast-forward five days and another store in...
NOLA.com
I-10 in Baton Rouge won't go down to one lane each way during construction, DOTD chief says
Attorney General Jeff Landry claims the state intends to trim a stretch of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to one lane in each direction, but transportation chief Shawn Wilson said Friday there is no such plan. "That is absolutely not true," said Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation...
wbrz.com
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
theadvocate.com
See video: Plane goes down in pond near River Parishes Community College in Gonzales; no injuries
A single-engine plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing mid-morning Thursday in a pond next to an Ascension Parish community college, city police said. No one was injured in the crash landing next to River Parishes Community College and federal air authorities are investigating. The plane went down...
