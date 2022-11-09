After the Buccaneers defeated the Rams in epic fashion, Tom Brady called out the team's effort level during games. He didn't pull his punches while on the "Let's Go!" podcast. “There’s definitely some things we do well. There’s a lot of things we don’t do well," Brady said. "I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average. And no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort -- which, that’s probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix.”

