Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
ESPN Analyst 'Interested' in Patriots Job?
Dan Orlovsky has made offensive magic near Massachusetts before. Would he be willing to do it again for the New England Patriots?
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life
Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Jon Gruden’s lawyers make explosive allegations
Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last year. His racist and homophobic emails were too scandalous for him to continue as head coach. Now, the former coach is alleging that Roger Goodell and the NFL played a key role in his resignation. Gruden and his...
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Patriots critic sees possible reunion for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in 2023
Sure, the New England Patriots have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback. But what if a miracle opportunity presented itself for Tom Brady to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and come back to New England and join forces with coach Bill Belichick for one more season?. It’s a pipe...
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
NFL World Furious With Max Kellerman's Distasteful Opinion
After the Minnesota Vikings notched their seventh win of the season this past weekend, a video of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins went viral on social media. The Vikings signal caller danced on the team plane with no shirt on, rocking several gold chains. During a recent episode of Keyshawn, JWill...
Bill Belichick makes big admission about Patriots’ offense
Bill Belichick is not known for frank admissions about pretty much anything, but he did offer up an interesting one on Tuesday. The New England Patriots coach admitted that the offense has been tipping plays, citing what he saw from Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley in the last two games.
Patriots players believe one Bill Belichick assistant is the NFL's next great coach
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t a guy that hands out coaching jobs easily. He typically prefers to lean on familiarity and built-in trust before stamping a title on someone’s name. It’s likely the reason why former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is calling the offensive plays over...
NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Miss Playoffs?
A survey of NFL front-office veterans lands New England in the middle of pack in the AFC and out of the playoffs.
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will be fired up with latest Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills are in danger of letting home field advantage in the AFC playoffs slip away. After their loss to the New York Jets last week, they fell into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2. Even more pressing is the injury news to Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson's Controversial Opinion
The NFC East currently boasts three teams that are at least four games above .500, with the Philadelphia Eagles standing tall as the only remaining unbeaten team. But if you ask Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson, it won't be the Eagles representing the division in the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady, Todd Bowles Appear To Have Notable Disagreement
After the Buccaneers defeated the Rams in epic fashion, Tom Brady called out the team's effort level during games. He didn't pull his punches while on the "Let's Go!" podcast. “There’s definitely some things we do well. There’s a lot of things we don’t do well," Brady said. "I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average. And no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort -- which, that’s probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix.”
