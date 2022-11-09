ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life

Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden’s lawyers make explosive allegations

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last year. His racist and homophobic emails were too scandalous for him to continue as head coach. Now, the former coach is alleging that Roger Goodell and the NFL played a key role in his resignation. Gruden and his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick makes big admission about Patriots’ offense

Bill Belichick is not known for frank admissions about pretty much anything, but he did offer up an interesting one on Tuesday. The New England Patriots coach admitted that the offense has been tipping plays, citing what he saw from Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley in the last two games.
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Tom Brady, Todd Bowles Appear To Have Notable Disagreement

After the Buccaneers defeated the Rams in epic fashion, Tom Brady called out the team's effort level during games. He didn't pull his punches while on the "Let's Go!" podcast. “There’s definitely some things we do well. There’s a lot of things we don’t do well," Brady said. "I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average. And no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort -- which, that’s probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix.”

