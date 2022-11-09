Read full article on original website
Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder” you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below)
Minnesota Sees Early Surge in Influenza Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota is seeing an early surge in influenza cases. On top of the well-publicized spike in cases of RSV among children this fall, the Minnesota Department of Health today reported a rapid rise in outbreaks of influenza-like illness in Minnesota schools. The count went from 15 last week to nearly 100 this week.
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota that Eats Your House…Literally
The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Lake Mille Lacs
GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest for Lake Mille Lacs this winter. Ice anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. The fall netting assessment found higher numbers of walleye than the...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
Top Thanksgiving Side Dishes for 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, & Wisconsin
We're just two weeks from Thanksgiving (insert mind-blown emoji here). Have you started planning what you'll make for the big Thanksgiving dinner? If you need some help deciding, I have the favorite Thanksgiving side dishes for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin for 2022. What Do You Make for Thanksgiving?. What do...
Is Booyah Stew a Minnesota or Wisconsin Thing?
A listener called in today and asked if we knew if Booyah stew was a Minnesota or Wisconsin thing. I had never heard of it so I had to look around to find some answers. According to Wikipedia, “Booyah is a thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium.” It looks like a delicious comfort food, but where it debuted in the United States is up for debate. Some think Minnesota, some think it’s a Wisconsin stew.
Hemp Licenses Are Now Available
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state. In order to get a permit, the grower...
Blizzard Warning for Part of Minnesota, North Dakota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for part of Minnesota and into North Dakota. The National Weather Service says the Blizzard Warning for northwestern Minnesota and central North Dakota will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until 10:00 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6...
Is it Illegal to Blast Music in Your Car in Minnesota?
I know I am guilty of this a lot, especially because I love my music loud. There are many things that we never really know are legal or not, which is why it is awesome that we can ask state troopers what the legal laws and guidelines are when it comes to driving.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)
UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. READ MORE. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
Black Friday Hours for Malls in Minnesota
Today marks the 2-week countdown to Thanksgiving and then Black Friday! With that comes the big Black Friday craze and I got all the hours listed for each mall in Minnesota. So here is the list of each mall and their hours on Black Friday. I would’ve included Thanksgiving as well but each mall listed is closed on Thanksgiving. While some of the mall hours are extended versions for Black Friday, keep in mind that some stores in malls can set their own hours so they may be closed when the mall is open, or open when the mall is closed.
