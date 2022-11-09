Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
UPDATE: Wesley Hunt wins U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) All polling locations have reported results. Republican Wesley Hunt has won with 63.07% of the votes. He will become the first representative of...
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals
Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.
Wesley Hunt declares victory in new US House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Wesley Hunt has declared victory with 63.87% of the votes. Hunt announced his victory at 8:16 p.m. with the following statement:. "Serving the...
Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
Harris Co. GOP to file lawsuit over paper shortage on Election Day
The Republicans are demanding Harris Co. Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum issue a public apology.
Republican Wesley Hunt claims victory in Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District
HOUSTON — Republican Wesley Hunt claimed victory Tuesday night in the race for Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District. He was one of the first to claim victory in the state after early voting and mail-in ballot numbers gave him 64% of the votes cast. That was enough for him to take the seat.
Lina Hidalgo Prevails Against Republican Offensive in Harris County
In the face of high-profile GOP push to claw back power in Texas’ largest county, Democrats expanded their power. Hidalgo beat her Republican opponent Alex del Moral Mealer by just 15,000 votes, marking one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election for Texas Democrats. Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle was also ousted by Leslie Briones, expanding Democrats’ majority on the county commissioner’s court to 4-1.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
UPDATE: Republican incumbent Dennis Paul wins re-election for Texas House District 129 race
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has won re-election bid for District 129. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 64 of 64 precincts reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, wins a bid for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul earned 38,740 votes, or 60.86%, against challenger Democrat Kat...
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different
A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
Fletcher declares victory in race for 7th Congressional District seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day on Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At 11:10 p.m., incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher declared victory with 64.55% of the votes. “I am honored and proud to represent Texas’ Seventh Congressional District, and...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
defendernetwork.com
Texas we have a problem
I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon Haire
Houston, TX – As voters head to the polls Tuesday, US Congressional hopeful Jon Haire warned that the threat to democracy will loom larger and longer than inflation if people vote solely based on current price hikes.
