Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The service industry is notorious for not paying a living wage, and this, in turn, leads to workers depending on tips to make ends meet. With any product, its pricing accounts for the labor involved in making the product but a majority of restaurants in America transfer the cost of labor onto the customers in the form of tips. Some restaurants explicitly guilt trip customers to compensate for their low wages. One restaurant from San Francisco is shaking things up by declaring itself a 'tip-free' place. Zazie is a popular brunch spot in the city and is paying its staff a living wage with benefits, and a share of the profits as well. The restaurant has increased the cost of items on the menu by 25% but the response from customers has been very positive. "So far we haven’t had any complaints," said owner Jennifer Piallat, reported SF Eater. "In fact, one customer said she expected sticker shock, but that the menu still looks reasonable."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO