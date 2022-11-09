ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big reveal features surprise MCU return

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. We knew before its release that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wouldn't recast T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in August 2020. It left one big mystery hanging over the MCU sequel as could it be a Black Panther sequel without somebody in the suit?...
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment

The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66

Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode

The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
James Gunn teases "8-to-10-year plan" for DC's future

James Gunn has mapped out an "8-to-10-year" plan at DC Studios after being hired as its co-chairman and co-CEO. After directing/showrunning two maverick gems in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for the Worlds of DC, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav nailed down Gunn for the job just last month. Now,...
Carnival Row season 2 return date confirmed by Prime Video

Prime Video's steampunk fantasy series Carnival Row will return for its second and final season early next year. Alongside a teaser trailer, which shows Orlando Bloom's Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne's Vignette Stonemoss enjoying a kiss within the safety of her fairy wings, an official premiere date of February 17 has been confirmed.
What you think of Matt so far

When it comes to his performance on the show he has been brilliant. I mean, regardless of him as a politician and a person, I feel like this series would have been quite dull without him. And fair play to him, he’s throwing himself into the spirit of everything and taking the flack from the others. As a camp mate, I have no complaints and I loved the scenes of him being interrogated by Charlene tonight. Sometimes you have to separate the artist from the art.
Winx Club creator planning $100 million movie adaptation following Netflix cancellation

Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix's grim and gritty live-action version of the colourful kids cartoon series, was cancelled by the streaming giant after the release of its second season. While it may be disappointing for fans, the franchise's original creator Iginio Straffi now has carte blanche to contractually do what...
Should Ravi leave EastEnders?

Is it just me, or does anyone else not like Ravi? I can't stand him, terrible actor/character. He is awful. Anyone else think that he should leave? or am I the only one?. Great actor, fascinating character and for me he has brought the Panesars to life. I hope he sticks around a long time!
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo talks season 5 new character hopes

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has discussed his hopes for the hit Netflix show's upcoming fifth and final season. While promoting his new animated Netflix movie My Father's Dragon with his co-star Jacob Tremblay, the Dustin Henderson actor told Digital Spy:. "Onwards and upwards is, honestly, what I can only...
The Masked Singer US reveals two more contestants

The Masked Singer US has unveiled two more singers as Venus Flytrap and Gopher were both eliminated. The first contestant to be unmasked during this week's Hall of Fame Night was Venus Flytrap. The performer was eliminated after the initial round of performances and was revealed to be Olympic gold...

