US News and World Report
Swedish Central Bank's Floden Says Underlying Inflation Pressure Worrying
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A continued rise in underlying inflation is a worry, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday. Underlying inflation was 7.9% in October compared to a year earlier, above both the Riksbank's and analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Stine Jacobsen) Copyright 2022...
Musk's All-Nighters at Twitter Raise Concern for Tesla Investors
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - In 2018, Elon Musk was working through the night and sleeping at Tesla Inc's factories in California and Nevada as the company struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3. On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters...
Chip Firm MediaTek CEO Sees Manufacturers Expanding Supply Chain Beyond Taiwan
(Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very...
