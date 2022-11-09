ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers

There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
Saints visit Steelers hoping to stay in murky NFC South race

NEW ORLEANS (3-6) at PITTSBURGH (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saints 3-6; Steelers 3-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Saints lead 9-7. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Steelers 31-28 on Dec. 23, 2018. LAST WEEK: Saints lost to Ravens 27-13; Steelers were off. SAINTS OFFENSE:...
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL

With defenses keeping two safeties deep and playing with fewer defenders near the line of scrimmage to guard against the big play, and offenses more willing to take advantage of that, running the ball is having its biggest success in decades.
