Minnesota State

1390 Granite City Sports

Republicans Name Demuth House Minority Leader

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday House Republicans named Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as the next minority leader of the Minnesota House. Demuth was first elected in 2018 and has served the past two years as an assistant minority leader. She becomes the first black lawmaker to serve as a caucus leader and the first woman to serve as a House Republican leader.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Election 2022: Minnesota State Legislature Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The local incumbents did well in the races for the Minnesota Senate and House. In Senate District 14 DFLer Aric Putnam has defeated Republican Challenger Tama Theis 53 percent to 47 percent. In Senate District 13 Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe beat Democrat Alissa Brickman 71...
1390 Granite City Sports

Election 2022: Walz, Simon Win Re-Election

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two incumbents have won re-election in their statewide races. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has won a second term with a victory over Republican Scott Jensen 53 percent to 44 percent. Also, incumbent Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has defeated Republican Kim Crockett 55 percent...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Election 2022: Ellison, Blaha Hold Slim Leads

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two of Minnesota's statewide races are still too close to call. In the Minnesota Attorney General's race, incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison is leading his Republican challenger Jim Schultz by just 20,875 votes. And, in the race for Minnesota Auditor incumbent Democrat Julie Blaha is leading...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted and resisting a red wave that overwhelmed some of her fellow Democrats in neighboring New York. Hayes defeated George Logan, a Republican who repeatedly linked her with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and accused her for being tone deaf about the impact of inflation on voters. The race attracted millions of dollars in outside money, with national Republicans seeing the western Connecticut 5th Congressional District...
CONNECTICUT STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Election 2022: St. Cloud Ballot Questions

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud voters had two ballot questions to decide on and there were mixed results. The first question was asking for a half-cent sales tax over five years to raise $21.1 million to make improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex. That question failed with 53...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
1390 Granite City Sports

Beginning Farmer Grants Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - If you’ve thought about starting a farm, a new grant program is accepting applications. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for small farmers to purchase farmland. Governor Tim Walz says the program will help establish the next generation of...
MINNESOTA STATE
NPR

Here are the key election results from Texas

View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
TEXAS STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

