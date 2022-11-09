Read full article on original website
Mark Your Calendar for the Sauk Rapids Holiday Celebration & Parade
Winter, holidays, lights and cheer are here! Or at least coming within the next few weeks. One of the fun events of the season is the Sauk Rapids Jingle and Mingle event. This one day event is happening Saturday, December 10th downtown Sauk Rapids. Events will be going on all...
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
4 Holiday Tours in Little Falls Begin on November 25th Thru December 4
It's fun to see all of the things "holiday" and celebrations around the area. Most all of the light tours, shop tours and such run all the way through December. But Little Falls has 4 Christmas tours, and those special tours only run for a little over a week. Take...
Foley in Pictures [GALLERY]
Foley is county seat for Benton County in Central Minnesota which has a population of 2,603. Minnesota highways 23 and 25 intersect in Foley.
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley
Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
Waite Park Voters Public Safety Facility, Reject Trail Connections
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Voters in Waite Park approved a new half-cent sales tax following Tuesday's election. Question #1 passed 54% to 46% to build a new public safety facility. The new tax will collect around $20-million for no more than 19 years. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says while...
Sartell Middle School Students, Staff Honor Local Veterans
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell Middle School students and staff took a break from their textbooks to honor our local veterans. The school held two Veterans Day Assemblies Friday afternoon inside the main gym. The event featured a presentation of the colors by the Sartell American League, patriotic music selections...
CSB/SJU Announces Diversity Officer
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University has hired its first Senior Diversity Officer. Sandra Mitchell has accepted the position after a nationwide search by the two schools. She was formerly the director of equity and inclusion at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
Apollo Girls Swimmers Perform Well at Section Prelims
The Section 6A preliminary girls swimming meet took place Thursday at Alexandria Middle School. The diving preliminary competition will happen tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Apollo swimmers who qualified for the finals. 200FR: Jamie Durheim (10th) Taylor Knadel (16th) 200IM: Madelyn Weekley (16th) 100FL: Madelyn Weekley (16th) 100FR: Jamie Durheim...
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids City Council Results
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The two incumbents have won re-election in the city of Sauk Rapids. Jason Ellering and Ellen Thronson will retain their seats with 35 percent and 28 percent of the votes. There were other candidates in the race.
Election 2022: Benton County Auditor/Treasurer Results
FOLEY (WJON News) - Residents in Benton County have elected their new Auditor/Treasurer. Christine Scherbing defeated Sean Gitch with over 56% of the vote. Scherbing takes over for Nadeen Inman who did not seek re-election following a lawsuit alleging she did not live in the county during a portion of her term.
Do You Share Who You Voted For With Your Significant Other?
Election day has come and gone and waking up Wednesday morning I was not surprised to find the world remains generally the same as it was when I went to sleep Tuesday night. My wife and I went together (with our five year old) to vote at Sartell City Hall. We had a game plan of who we were going to vote for and had discussed the candidates pretty thoroughly beforehand. There wasn't a lot of mystery going into the polling place and we didn't talk much about who we voted for when we were done, because we already knew.
Election 2022: Gray Wins Sherburne County Commissioner Seat
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - Gary Gray will be serving the residents of Sherburne County District 4. Gray won the County Commissioner seat with 3,590 votes over his challenger Lefty Kleis who received 3,245 votes. Other Sherburne County Commissioner races saw Andrew Hulse win in District 1, Reanne Danielowski in...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
Election 2022: Stearns County Elections Results
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In the Stearns County elections for County Commissioner in District 4 longtime commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier will retain his seat by defeating challenger Lana Feddema 52 percent to 47 percent. For District 3 commissioner Jeff Bertram defeated Barry Belknap 67 percent to 32 percent. All the...
