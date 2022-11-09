ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, MN

Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CSB/SJU Announces Diversity Officer

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University has hired its first Senior Diversity Officer. Sandra Mitchell has accepted the position after a nationwide search by the two schools. She was formerly the director of equity and inclusion at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Election 2022: Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Results

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board one newcomer and two incumbents have won seats on the board. The leading vote-getter was newcomer Dan Johnson who got 20 percent of the vote. Second was Lisa Loidolt with 19 percent. And, third was Robyn Holthaus with 17 percent.
Apollo Girls Swimmers Perform Well at Section Prelims

The Section 6A preliminary girls swimming meet took place Thursday at Alexandria Middle School. The diving preliminary competition will happen tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Apollo swimmers who qualified for the finals. 200FR: Jamie Durheim (10th) Taylor Knadel (16th) 200IM: Madelyn Weekley (16th) 100FL: Madelyn Weekley (16th) 100FR: Jamie Durheim...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Do You Share Who You Voted For With Your Significant Other?

Election day has come and gone and waking up Wednesday morning I was not surprised to find the world remains generally the same as it was when I went to sleep Tuesday night. My wife and I went together (with our five year old) to vote at Sartell City Hall. We had a game plan of who we were going to vote for and had discussed the candidates pretty thoroughly beforehand. There wasn't a lot of mystery going into the polling place and we didn't talk much about who we voted for when we were done, because we already knew.
SARTELL, MN
St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

