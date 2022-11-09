ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race

Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners

-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race

Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech

Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy