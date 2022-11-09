Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Lee Zeldin surge in New York governor race prompts Democrats to create Hochul super PAC
Democrats, fearful of a major upset in New York’s gubernatorial race, have created a super PAC to help incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of the Empire State, has sounded increasingly bullish in recent days of his midterm chances as polls show him gaining ground on Hochul.
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners
-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
Red trickle in NJ: Republicans flip another seat as Malinowski concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
AOC calls on party leaders to resign as state trends further right in midterm elections
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) denounced party leadership in the state early Wednesday, calling on New York Democratic leaders to resign after midterm results showed the Empire State increasingly trending toward the right compared to previous elections.
Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race
Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Kean predicts victory in biggest N.J. House race as most incumbents, including Democrat Kim, win
New Jersey Democrats dodged a feared red wave and held on to the vast majority of the state’s U.S. House seats in Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections, with incumbents Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill easily beating back Republican opponents in three closely watched races. New Jersey’s most-watched...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech
Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 476,029 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
Comments / 2