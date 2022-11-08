Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Works by Hannibal artist on display at Hannibal Clinic through December
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The November/December Art for the Health of it exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Hannibal artist Cyndi Taylor. Taylor primarily paints a variety of subjects using oils or pastels. She has painted professionally since 1981 and...
Veterans Day celebration at Illinois Veterans Home
Randy Phillips captures the sights and sounds of the Veterans Day celebration at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. on Friday, Nov. 11. Be sure to watch the interview at the 26-minute mark about veterans suicide prevention. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
Kept in the Loop: Quincy couple takes nearly a year to complete 6,000-mile boating journey
QUINCY — Boating enthusiasts Rob and Vicki Ebbing had talked about completing the Great Loop for several years, but they never found the time. “Vicki’s dad was in the Coast Guard, and he talked about it with her years ago,” Rob said. “As we went through life, we did a lot of boating. We kept buying bigger boats knowing that someday we wanted to do this.”
Salvation Army to serve free community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
QUINCY — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve a free community Thanksgiving dinner on. from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Delivery will be available to shut-ins. The meal will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings. Attendees will need to make a reservation with The Salvation Army for either 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.
Real estate transfers in Pike County for Oct. 24-28, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tommi L. Fanning of Quincy sold a residence at 115 E....
Community Foundation celebrating 25 years of growing local philanthropy, community invited to help celebrate Nov. 17
QUINCY — The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri was established in November 1997 with $1,050 in assets. Twenty-five years later, more than $14 million in grants have been distributed to grow communities in the 12 counties it serves. To commemorate its silver anniversary, the Community...
Marriage certificate from 1839 signed by Joseph Smith found in WIU archives
MACOMB, Ill. — The Archives and Special Collections of Western Illinois University is full of treasures relating to WIU and to local history. New discoveries are frequently being made as the collections are documented. A previously unknown Archives document, written by Joseph Smith (the first president of the Church...
Blessing Health president, CEO announces intentions to retire in October 2023
QUINCY — Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health, will retire on Oct. 6, 2023. The announcement was made Friday morning in a press release by Timothy Koontz, chairman of Blessing Corporate Services Board of Trustees. On behalf of fellow board members, Koontz thanked Kahn for her leadership...
QPD Blotter for Nov. 10, 2022
Andrew D Harris (32) Homeless for No Valid Drivers License & Wrong Way on One Way at 8th & Jersey NTA. Bradley S Havermale (29) for Adam Co warrants for Violation of Order of Protection and Violation of Bail Bond at 1005 Broadway Lodged 177. Ebony Humphrey reported her storage...
Learn 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, importance of early detection during free educational session on Tuesday
QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide a free educational session to community members about the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s. and the importance of early detection. The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at...
