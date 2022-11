We recently wrote about an influx of Korean fried chicken joints in Denver, and now another Korean specialty is on the rise: corn dogs. There are already a few places in town where you can find this food-on-a-stick, but this week brought another with the opening of 88 Hot Dog in Aurora, part of a Korean chain that is expanding in the U.S. The Los Angeles-based Two Hands Corn Dogs is also set to open an outpost here soon, near the University of Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO