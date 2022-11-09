Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 10th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, November 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races
Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race. Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties...
Jeff Jackson wins 14th District House Seat
The 14th covers Mecklenburg County's southern and western parts and most of Gaston County.
Live Results: Cleveland County
Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
WBTV
CMS school board member accused of taking political signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident of election signs being removed has tempers on edge this election day. The sign in question was made by a supporter of CMS school board hopeful Summer Nunn. The sign shows a list of books Moms of Liberty have expressed concern over. Nunn’s opponent...
nsjonline.com
Firearms advocacy group prepares second lawsuit against Mecklenburg sheriff
RALEIGH — The largest gun rights advocacy group in the state is filing a second lawsuit over continued delays to concealed carry permits against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. GRNC says McFadden appears to be using mental health records requests to delay permit issuance. “In apparent defiance of the...
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 9th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
qcnews.com
Missing North Carolina inmate captured in York County, SC after manhunt
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate who escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson CRV Wednesday has been captured Thursday in York County, officials said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
North Carolina police chief slams judge for reducing repeat violent offender's bond from $2M to $50K
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings on Thursday took aim at a judge who lowered a repeat violent offender's bond from $2 million to $50,000.
WCNC
Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduces bond for man charged with recent rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warning: This story contains disturbing details of an alleged sexual assault. A Mecklenburg County judge significantly reduced the bond of a man charged with raping a woman, despite a prior attempted rape charge and recent history of failing to show up in court. Following 29-year-old Octavis...
WBTV
Butler High School student elected as new CMS student advisor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new student is making their voice heard on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education. The 2023 student advisor was announced at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, one day after 5 individuals were elected to serve on the Board of Education. Butler High School junior...
WBTV
Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Five buildings damaged by large fire in Indian Trail
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Emergency Services and five fire department teams responded to the large fire on Union Rd. in Indian Trail Wednesday night. A total of five buildings were damaged including two homes, one barn and two outbuildings. There were no injuries on the scene. The...
2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men accused of murder in a fatal robbery from 1992 are now in custody in Iredell County, Statesville Police announced this week. The charges stem from an alleged robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. Police say Willie Gene Allison and Michael Scott, III, were both shot and killed during the robbery, and a third man was shot but survived.
Microsoft to invest $1B to build data centers in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Microsoft officials said Wednesday it is investing at least $1 billion for the phased development of four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years. The data centers will be in Conover, Hickory and Maiden, county officials said. Those include tracks of land...
