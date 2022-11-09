ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WFAE

Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races

Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race. Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties...
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Cleveland County

Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMS school board member accused of taking political signs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident of election signs being removed has tempers on edge this election day. The sign in question was made by a supporter of CMS school board hopeful Summer Nunn. The sign shows a list of books Moms of Liberty have expressed concern over. Nunn’s opponent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 9th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Butler High School student elected as new CMS student advisor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new student is making their voice heard on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education. The 2023 student advisor was announced at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, one day after 5 individuals were elected to serve on the Board of Education. Butler High School junior...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTW News13

Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

