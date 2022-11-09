ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Camera World

Black Friday GoPro deals: great action camera offers available right now!

By Chris George
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4I2v_0j4QsDJ400

A GoPro camera is one of the best gifts you can give the content creator or the adrenaline junkie in your life as a gift – and it is therefore well worth looking out for the best GoPro Black Friday deals. The good news is that, with Christmas coming up fast, we are already spotting some great buys on the most popular action cameras - and from GoPro itself.

Black Friday camera deals

Black Friday camera deals
Canon Black Friday deals
Nikon Black Friday deals
Sony Black Friday deals

We've rounded up all the best deals on the best GoPro cameras in one place –including on this year's GoPro Hero 11 Black , which has some truly great offers. And as a knock-on effect, we're also seeing some better deals on the GoPro Hero10 Black and the GoPro Max .

And we are also finding some great discounts on some of the older GoPro products, too, and on GoPro accessories . So, without further ado, here are the best deals we have spotted so far...

Best Black Friday GoPro deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkghQ_0j4QsDJ400

GoPro Hero11 Black + GoPro subscription: £349.98
Save £200 at GoPro This incredible gets you this similarly incredible deal on the new flagship model in the GoPro range, with its larger, squarer 27 megapixel sensor. If you take out the GoPro Subscription trial you save $200. The free trial of GoPro's VIP subscription service gets you unlimited cloud storage for your footage, generous discounts on accessories, and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (that otherwise costs £60). View Deal

Best microSD cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyudS_0j4QsDJ400

GoPro Hero Max | £529.98 | £379.98
Save £150 at GoPro GoPro's latest 360 camera is cut by $100, if you buy direct from GoPro, and take them up on its free one-year trial of its GoPro Subscription service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhDQJ_0j4QsDJ400

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini + GoPro subscription: £299.98
Save £150 at GoPro This is the new little brother to the GoPro Hero11 Black, which offers very similar features – but just doesn't have a screen on either the front or the back. As such it is designed for sticking on helmets, on skateboards and such - and it offers two sets of mounting fingers to help you get it into position. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwbft_0j4QsDJ400

GoPro Hero9 Black + GoPro subscription | £299.98
Save £100 at GoPro This is the oldest model you can still buy direct from GoPro. Launched in 2020, it is still a brilliant action camera with front and rear screens - and is $50 cheaper than the Hero11 Black. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTnfr_0j4QsDJ400

GoPro Hero10 Black + GoPro subscription: £349.98
Save £150 at GoPro This is the older 2021-vintage GoPro - which can also be bought direct from GoPro at a huge discount, if you opt for the free one-year trial of the highly-useful GoPro Subscription service. As this is the same price as the newer, better GoPro Hero11, we can't recommend this current deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bl8CH_0j4QsDJ400

GoPro Hero 8 Black | £279 at Amazon
There is no colour screen on the front - but this older model is the cheapest new GoPro that we can currently find on sale. View Deal

Best GoPro cameras
Best budget action cams
GoPro Hero 11 vs 10 Black
GoPro Hero 9 vs 10 Black
GoPro Hero 7 vs 8
GoPro Hero 8 vs 9 Black
GoPro Hero 7 Black vs Silver vs White
Best GoPro alternatives
GoPro Subscription explained: all you need to know

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy