ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

An Indiana Jones TV show is being mapped out by Disney Plus

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQxGC_0j4Qnwq000

Disney is reportedly looking to develop an Indiana Jones TV show for Disney Plus .

According to Variety , both Lucasfilm and Disney have brought up the possibility of bringing a new series set in the world of the adventurous archeologist. According to their sources, the two companies have been bringing up the idea in meetings with their writers recently.

It sounds like the project is in the very early stages of development, as Variety goes on to say that Lucasfilm and Disney are still searching for a writer to take on the Indiana Jones TV show and that no potential plot details are available at the time of writing.

This means it is unclear whether the series will tie into Indiana Jones 5 in any meaningful way similar to how its Marvel projects tie into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could also function as the next step in the franchise similar to the upcoming Willow sequel series that's hitting Disney Plus at the end on November 2022.

If the series does move forward, it doesn't sound like it will be with Harrison Ford in tow, going off his comments at this year's D23 Expo. Appearing at the panel in mid-September, Ford hinted that James Mangold's fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise is likely to be his final outing as the whip-cracking hero.

During Ford's speech at the event, he said: "I'm delighted to be here again, and maybe for the... no, not me. This is it! I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

It also won't be the very first time that Indiana Jones has made the move to the small screen. In the early 90s, ABC's The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles ran for two seasons, with four subsequent specials following the original run on Freeform.

That series focused on Jones' earlier years, with Sean Patrick Flanery, Corer Carrier and the late George Hall playing the titular role at different stages in Indy's life.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
WhatToWatch

The Pale Blue Eye — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first look and all about the Gothic horror mystery

The Pale Blue Eye is a Netflix horror starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall and Harry Lawtey. The Pale Blue Eye is an upcoming Netflix horror thriller that's pitching up to frighten us early in 2023. The new movie is written and directed by Scott Cooper who's known for such films as Crazy Heart and Out of the Furnace and it is co-produced by the show's main star Christian Bale, who plays Augustus Landor. Shocking events follows Augustus as he investigates a mystery at the military academy attended by future horror writer Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BuzzFeed

"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
GEORGIA STATE
WhatToWatch

How to watch Spirited

Spirited, the new Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds movie, is now playing. Is it streaming? Here’s what you need to know.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy