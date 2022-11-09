Watch wolf chase terrified cyclist down National Park trail

A man cycling through Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands had a shock when a wolf emerged from the undergrowth behind him and gave chase. The encounter was captured on his helmet camera, and has gone viral after being shared on Reddit .

Hoge Veluwe National Park is known for its wildlife, including red deer, roe deer, wild boar, and mouflon (a type of wild sheep). The growing population of wolves is relatively new, and presents a serious danger to the park's other animals.

"Wolves have now settled in De Hoge Veluwe National Park – not by scrambling over the fencing or squeezing underneath it, but with the assistance of ill-intentioned people who cut holes in the fencing or who may even have brought the wolves in by vehicle," says the park .

"The wolves, which arrived here in 2021, have already killed a lot of mouflons, red deer, roe deer and wild boar. Not all the prey is found; the actual numbers are likely to be a lot higher."

Wolves rarely attack humans, and according to the coordinator of the park's Wolf Reporting Point, Glenn Lieveld, the animal in the video below was likely behaving playfully. Wolves hunting prey can move much faster.

"Wolves do not normally constitute a danger for people, they tend to withdraw and avoid people when they notice them," Hanna Pettersson, an expert in human-wildlife interactions at the University of York in the UK, told Newsweek in response to the footage.

If you live in the US, your chances of encountering a wolf on a trail are pretty small, and the odds of being attacked are even smaller. In the unlikely event that you do find yourself in close quarters, don't be tempted to run, as this can trigger the animal's instinct to chase. Instead, make yourself look bigger and make noise to scare the wolf away. For more advice, see our guide what to do if you encounter a wolf .