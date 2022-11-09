Read full article on original website
Related
Missourinet
Sullivan Company Furnishes Schools And Businesses With Bulletproof Equipment
The founder of a Missouri business is looking to install bulletproof furniture in school districts across the state to protect students and staff from the threat of an active shooter. Executive Wood Products, based in Sullivan, Missouri, manufactures solid wood products in addition to ballistic resistant furniture that’s designed to protect from shots up to and including 7.62mm rifle rounds from an AK47, AR15, and .308.
Missourinet
Missouri voters back recreational marijuana use. Now what? (LISTEN)
Missouri is working to have marijuana ready to sell for recreational use next February. The state Department of Health and Senior Services has been developing rules for several weeks because the deadline is tight – the program is required to begin December 8. Those rules should be online in...
Missourinet
Missouri organization helps veterans to heal invisible wounds (LISTEN)
A Missouri nonprofit organization serving the military community describes itself as a community of warriors helping warriors find true resilience. The Warrior’s Journey launched in 2016 to help veterans deal with soul care. It has helped more than 1,500 suicidal people since then – not one has died by suicide.
Missourinet
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
Comments / 0