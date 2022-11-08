ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

International Western Music Association being held in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Western Music Association convention is happening this weekend. It has held its flagship conference in Albuquerque since 2005. It is an opportunity for artists from all parts of the US, Canada, and overseas to join fellow artists in celebrating and performing western music.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM

Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month

“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
SANTA FE, NM
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Albuquerque

When choosing an Airbnbs in Albuquerque, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a wide range of accommodation options. From modern studios and private residences to retro-styled shipping containers, Albuquerque has something to offer every traveler. The city’s countless outdoor activities are within a short drive, so you’re sure to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Vogue Magazine

This Santa Fe Couple Has Mastered Eclectic Style

Serious art and fashion lovers flock to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filled with unique vintage shops and renowned art galleries, one could spend days (weeks) bopping around all the different shops and museums—and the best part is the locals are just as fashion-forward. (Just take a look at the street style scene from this summer’s Santa Fe Indian Market.) In fact, there’s one particular duo in the city who are well-known for their eclectic, exuberant style: Meet Orren Davis Jordan and Robert Parker, one of Santa Fe’s best dressed pairs. From Parker’s striking face tattoos to Jordan’s big, chunky jewelry, the two are dressing like no other around town.
SANTA FE, NM
Villa Therese Catholic Clinic 2022 Winter Wonderland Gala

The holidays are a time for giving, particularly to those far less fortunate than we. Villa Therese Catholic Clinic takes this mission seriously, not just during the holidays, but all year round, providing quality medical care for the underserved in the community. You can help in that mission, by attending the clinic’s 2022 Winter Wonderland Gala fundraiser, and making sure it’s a happy holiday for all. The Villa Therese Catholic Clinic 2022 Winter Wonderland Gala, will take place in the Lumpkin Ballroom at La Fonda on the Plaza, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 p.m.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever

Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger …. Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever. Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center. Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery bags to families at the Mesa Verde Community Center. The grocery bags were filled with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal and with gift cards for turkeys.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show

Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe fire shuts down roads

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
SANTA FE, NM
UNM professor recruits for sleep and memory study

It will be a study they’ll hopefully never forget. UNM Professor and Psychology Clinical Neuroscience Center Director Vincent Clark is heading up new memory research in partnership with Santa Fe company NeuroGeneces, Inc. Thanks to a combined $300,000 in grants from the National Science Foundation and the Air Force,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

