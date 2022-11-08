Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
International Western Music Association being held in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Western Music Association convention is happening this weekend. It has held its flagship conference in Albuquerque since 2005. It is an opportunity for artists from all parts of the US, Canada, and overseas to join fellow artists in celebrating and performing western music.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM
Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
Santa Fe Reporter
Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month
“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Albuquerque
When choosing an Airbnbs in Albuquerque, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a wide range of accommodation options. From modern studios and private residences to retro-styled shipping containers, Albuquerque has something to offer every traveler. The city’s countless outdoor activities are within a short drive, so you’re sure to...
This Santa Fe Couple Has Mastered Eclectic Style
Serious art and fashion lovers flock to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filled with unique vintage shops and renowned art galleries, one could spend days (weeks) bopping around all the different shops and museums—and the best part is the locals are just as fashion-forward. (Just take a look at the street style scene from this summer’s Santa Fe Indian Market.) In fact, there’s one particular duo in the city who are well-known for their eclectic, exuberant style: Meet Orren Davis Jordan and Robert Parker, one of Santa Fe’s best dressed pairs. From Parker’s striking face tattoos to Jordan’s big, chunky jewelry, the two are dressing like no other around town.
santafe.com
Villa Therese Catholic Clinic 2022 Winter Wonderland Gala
The holidays are a time for giving, particularly to those far less fortunate than we. Villa Therese Catholic Clinic takes this mission seriously, not just during the holidays, but all year round, providing quality medical care for the underserved in the community. You can help in that mission, by attending the clinic’s 2022 Winter Wonderland Gala fundraiser, and making sure it’s a happy holiday for all. The Villa Therese Catholic Clinic 2022 Winter Wonderland Gala, will take place in the Lumpkin Ballroom at La Fonda on the Plaza, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 p.m.
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
Thousands in renovation funds coming to historic Albuquerque cemetery
Thanks to thousands in funding, many are looking forward to renovations and upgrades to the veterans' section.
KRQE News 13
Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever
Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger …. Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever. Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center. Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery bags to families at the Mesa Verde Community Center. The grocery bags were filled with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal and with gift cards for turkeys.
Study: Albuquerque ranks 29th in national starter home price ranking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by realty company Point 2 identifies Albuquerque as the 29th most-expensive city, among the top 50 most populated cities when it comes to buying a starter home. Of course, the study points out the definition of what constitutes a “starter home” has changed over the years. It cites the […]
KRQE News 13
“Salt & Lime” a new Taco and Tequila Bar in Albuquerque
Providing entertainment for all ages here in the Duke City. Salt & Lime is a new taco and tequila bar sponsored by Salt Yard. Salt & Lime is a craft cocktail bar with a tequila focus, which means they have a big tequila selection. Salt & Lime is currently only...
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
Parents angry after 44 students at La Cueva High School get parking tickets
"The only option for the kids that don't have parking passes is to park on the street in front of the school. There are various areas that say 'no parking,' but not everywhere," said Danny Perea.
Vandals break into Albuquerque church leaving thousands of dollars in damages
Despite the destruction, the Church’s Pastor said he is thankful no one was hurt.
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Village of Corrales Planning and Zoning said, in the last 5 years, there's only been one other "Group Home" application within a residential area. It was denied because of how many people the company wanted to house.
AdWeek
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
unm.edu
UNM professor recruits for sleep and memory study
It will be a study they’ll hopefully never forget. UNM Professor and Psychology Clinical Neuroscience Center Director Vincent Clark is heading up new memory research in partnership with Santa Fe company NeuroGeneces, Inc. Thanks to a combined $300,000 in grants from the National Science Foundation and the Air Force,...
rrobserver.com
La Cueva does it again, ending Cleveland’s stint at state volleyball tournament
Storm senior Maddie Del Greco (2) calls this ball out of bounds Saturday, although an official had the final say. And it was out, for a Storm point in their semifinal setback to La Cueva. (Herrron photo) For the third time in school history, the Cleveland High School volleyball team...
