ENGLEWOOD — Broncos GM George Paton hinted at trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb nine months ago. In March, he signed Randy Gregory to five-year deal. In April, he drafted Nik Bonitto in the second round. And in May, he and the new coaching staff moved Baron Browning from inside to outside linebacker. So when he traded the Pro Bowl edge rusher to the Dolphins at the deadline last week, it shouldn't have been a surprise. ...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 MINUTES AGO