US News and World Report
Poland Considering NATO Article 4 Activation, Says Spokesman
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, after a report that a blast that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles. The United States...
US News and World Report
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
US News and World Report
Russia Rejects G20 Focus on Security
(Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 - a group of the world's largest economies that...
US News and World Report
Russian Missiles Reportedly Hit Poland Amid Ukraine War
A U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland – a major development in the Russia-Ukraine war that, if confirmed, sparks fears of escalation and possible NATO involvement. [. READ:. EXPLAINER: What Is Article 5 and How Does it Shape NATO’s Response to Russia’s Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says Zelenskiy's 'No Minsk 3' Comment Confirms Kyiv's Unwillingness to Negotiate
LONDON (Reuters) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Volodymyr Zelenskiy's statement that there will be no "Minsk 3" deal to end the fighting in Ukraine confirms that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Speaking via video link...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Shipping Hub Cheers as Kherson Win Foils Russian Black Sea Hopes
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - In Mykolaiv's blast-cratered district of Korabel, close to Ukraine's southern front, Pavel Salohub, a teacher of history and boxing, has not heard a single explosion in four days - the first such respite from war since Russia invaded. Friday's recapture of the city of Kherson has...
US News and World Report
Lithuanian President Says 'Every Inch of NATO Territory Must Be Defended'
VILNIUS (Reuters) -NATO member Lithuania's president said Tuesday evening that 'every inch of NATO territory' must be defended after an explosion was reported in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. "Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our...
US News and World Report
NATO's Stoltenberg Warns Against Underestimating of Russia
THE HAGUE (Reuters) -It is up to Ukraine to decide what terms are acceptable for negotiations to bring an end to the war Russia is waging against the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, warning Moscow's strength should not be underestimated despite Kyiv's recent battlefield successes. Earlier...
US News and World Report
Six Dead in Istanbul Blast, Erdogan Says It 'Smells Like Terrorism'
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six people were killed and 53 others were wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism". Ambulances raced to the scene on the packed Istiklal Avenue, which...
US News and World Report
We Stand With Poland, EU's Michel Says After Blast Close to Ukraine Border
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union stands with Poland, the president of the European Council Charles Michel, said in a tweet after reports of a blast close to the Ukrainian border which could have been linked to Russian missiles. "I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European...
US News and World Report
Climate Activists Throw Liquid at Klimt Painting in Vienna
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting's frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and...
US News and World Report
Protesters Disrupt Russian Event at COP27 Climate Conference
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday, criticising delegates over the war in Ukraine and Russia's use of fossil fuels before being escorted out by security staff. Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part...
US News and World Report
Russia to Postpone $1.4 Billion of Belarus Debt Payments for 10 Years
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will allow Belarus to postpone debt payments totalling $1.4 billion for 10 years, while also setting a fixed interest rate, according to draft laws approved by Russian lower house of parliament, or Duma, on Tuesday. At the start of the year, Belarus has asked Russia to...
US News and World Report
EU Piles Pressure on Iran's Leaders With More Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers faced mounting international pressure on Monday over their crackdown on protests, with the European Union imposing additional sanctions on the Islamic Republic and France's president characterising the unrest as a revolution. The nationwide protests, ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody on Sept....
US News and World Report
Cuba Seeks to Drum up Foreign Investment Despite Crisis
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba on Tuesday said it had signed 30 foreign investment deals valued at around $400 million this year, more than in 2021 but far short of pre-pandemic levels of at times around $2 billion. Cuba is struggling through its worst economic crisis in decades, and desperately needs...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy:Fighting in Donetsk Region Remains Intense
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was as intense as it had been in recent days with no letup in Russian attacks. "Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days," Zelenskiy said in his...
US News and World Report
Hungary PM Orban Convenes Defence Council Meeting
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened a meeting of the defence council on Tuesday after crude shipments on the Druzhba pipeline were suspended and there was an explosion in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Hungary's defence minister had consulted with NATO...
