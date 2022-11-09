Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty, Who Let the World Know That ‘Love Hurts,’ Dies at 76
Dan McCafferty, lead singer of the hard rock band Nazareth, known for such ’70s hits as “Love Hurts” and “Hair of the Dog,” died Tuesday at age 76. No cause of death was immediately given, although he had retired from the group in 2013, after a 45-year run, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Dan McCafferty, frontman for rock group Nazareth, dies at 76
Dan McCafferty, the longtime lead singer of the Scottish rock band Nazareth whose searing vocals propelled a cover of the ballad "Love Hurts" into a 1970s hit, has died, his longtime bandmate announced. McCafferty was 76, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew said on the band's official Facebook page. "This is the...
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar says Alex Van Halen won't return his calls regarding an Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen frontman remarked in an interview that while he made peace with Eddie Van Halen before his death, he has not yet done so with his brother. In the past year, rumors have swirled relating to a potential tribute concert or tour honoring late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Guitar World Magazine
Watch K.K. Downing play live with Judas Priest for the first time in 13 years at the 2022 Rock Hall induction ceremony
Richie Faulkner describes being part of a guitar trio with Downing and Glenn Tipton as “an experience I'll never forget”. Judas Priest reunited with K.K. Downing at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the guitarist's first performance with the band in 13 years. The...
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Guitar World Magazine
Garry Roberts, founding guitarist of The Boomtown Rats, dies aged 72
Garry Roberts, founding guitarist of Irish rock outfit The Boomtown Rats, has died aged 72. No cause of death has been announced as of yet. The band’s remaining members – Bob Geldof, Pete Briquette, Simon Crowe, Darren Beale and Alan Dunne – confirm Roberts’ passing in a statement.
Guitar World Magazine
Jimmy Page recalls the time he played with Brian May, Iron Maiden and parody metallers Bad News
Jimmy Page has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of himself, alongside Brian May, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris and Dave Murray and British comedy metal band Bad News. The latter was a parody rock band formed by the comedians Adrian Edmonson, Nigel Planer, Rik Mayall and...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Guitar World Magazine
Chad Kroeger says he’s heard John 5 play “every single Mötley Crüe riff” flawlessly
The Nickelback man caught an impromptu performance from the guitarist at Tommy Lee’s birthday celebration. Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger says John 5 already has the full range of Mick Mars’ Mötley Crüe riffs down, well ahead of their 2023 tour dates – and well before the public was aware of his appointment.
Jimi Hendrix: His Greatest Songs - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Plus! Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nickelback, Kiss, Bush, Marcus King, Garbage, The White Buffalo, Peter Buck, The Hu and more
Peter Gabriel Is Touring For The First Time In Seven Years
Peter Gabriel Is Touring For The First Time In Seven Years
Guitar World Magazine
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Comments / 0