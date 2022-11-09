ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 On Your Side

Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019. On Tuesday, Page won his first full term as county executive.
The Center Square

One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction

(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues

A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Unofficial Election Results

(St. Francois County, MO) The unofficial vote totals in St. Francois County, with two precincts still to report, show Republican Harold Gallaher will continue to hold his position as Presiding Commissioner of the County and Republican Jay Graf will serve another term as Recorder of Deeds. There were some technical difficulties with two Desloge precincts that required hand counting of the 3rd Precinct. Both Gallaher and Graf received 78% of the vote in what's been reported so far. A note posted on the St. Francois County Clerk's Office website indicates the final 2 precincts will be reported today. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for the final unofficial St. Francois County 2022 election totals.
FOX2Now

Man dies in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis. On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O'Fallon seeks additional funding from county, federal sources for road projects

O’Fallon is proposing the use of additional county sales tax funds for two road projects in addition to obtaining federal funds for each,. In spring 2022, O’Fallon started a project to extend the I-70 south outer road from Hwy. K to just west of Woodlawn Avenue and provide more efficient access to the outer road and I-70 for those properties west of Woodlawn Avenue.
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

