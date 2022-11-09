(St. Francois County, MO) The unofficial vote totals in St. Francois County, with two precincts still to report, show Republican Harold Gallaher will continue to hold his position as Presiding Commissioner of the County and Republican Jay Graf will serve another term as Recorder of Deeds. There were some technical difficulties with two Desloge precincts that required hand counting of the 3rd Precinct. Both Gallaher and Graf received 78% of the vote in what's been reported so far. A note posted on the St. Francois County Clerk's Office website indicates the final 2 precincts will be reported today. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for the final unofficial St. Francois County 2022 election totals.

