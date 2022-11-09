Read full article on original website
Related
Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019. On Tuesday, Page won his first full term as county executive.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction
(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
kcur.org
New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues
A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Unofficial Election Results
(St. Francois County, MO) The unofficial vote totals in St. Francois County, with two precincts still to report, show Republican Harold Gallaher will continue to hold his position as Presiding Commissioner of the County and Republican Jay Graf will serve another term as Recorder of Deeds. There were some technical difficulties with two Desloge precincts that required hand counting of the 3rd Precinct. Both Gallaher and Graf received 78% of the vote in what's been reported so far. A note posted on the St. Francois County Clerk's Office website indicates the final 2 precincts will be reported today. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for the final unofficial St. Francois County 2022 election totals.
Many questions St. Charles County Ambulance District new tax measure on ballot
The new tax measure on the ballot for Election Day in St. Charles County is raising questions for many.
Man dies in St. Louis County motorcycle crash
St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis. On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.
'As close to the real thing as we can get': St. Louis County firefighters get realistic disaster training
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 7 and 9, firefighters from across St. Louis County participated in two large-scale disaster exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario. This was an earthquake simulation at 8656 Delmar Avenue in Olivette and a parking structure collapse simulation at the Fred Weber Quarry in Maryland Heights.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O'Fallon seeks additional funding from county, federal sources for road projects
O’Fallon is proposing the use of additional county sales tax funds for two road projects in addition to obtaining federal funds for each,. In spring 2022, O’Fallon started a project to extend the I-70 south outer road from Hwy. K to just west of Woodlawn Avenue and provide more efficient access to the outer road and I-70 for those properties west of Woodlawn Avenue.
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
Former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch Has No Regrets
McCulloch put 23 people on death row, and 3 are slated to die in the next 4 months
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Governor Signs Executive Order Closing State Offices November 25th
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Governor signs an executive order closing state offices the day after Thanksgiving. Anthony Morabith reports…
Schmitt vs Busch-Valentine: Real-time Missouri US Senate election results
O’FALLON, Mo. — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the past...
'I’m not leaving my wife': Couple dies in a house fire in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A grieving family overlooked the house where an elderly couple died during a fire in New Melle, Missouri, on Thursday. Andy Zerr held back tears as he described the relationship of his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr. The couple, both 84 years old, lost...
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
kcur.org
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
KMOV
Developer hopes for greenlight on $15 million entertainment complex slated for O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A family-friendly entertainment complex planned for O’Fallon could surpass its final hurdle next week as developers seek expedited approval from the O’Fallon City Council. SkyView Partners said the project has been in the works for several years before they decided on a 2.5-acre...
KYTV
MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
kwos.com
Missouri Republicans will now control every statewide office, following Tuesday’s election
Missouri’s governor will soon have to appoint a new attorney general and a new state treasurer, after voters elected Republicans Eric Schmitt to the U-S Senate and Scott Fitzpatrick as state auditor, respectively. Both won in landslides, helped by strong turnouts in rural Missouri, which remains ruby red. Schmitt...
Comments / 0