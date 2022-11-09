ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star

I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
digitalspy.com

Love Island and Hollyoaks stars join Celebs Go Dating as return date is revealed

Celebs Go Dating is finally returning to our screens with eight new celebrity singles looking for love. The show confirmed it'll be back with its eleventh series on Monday, November 28 at 10pm, sharing the news on Twitter alongside a photo of all the famous faces taking part in the new episodes.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland responds to Chloe and Kerry twist

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland, who plays Chloe Harris, has opened up about the big Chloe and Kerry twist on the soap. In case you missed it, it has been confirmed on the show that Kerry Wyatt is Chloe’s mother. And now, in an interview with Inside Soap, Elland has...
digitalspy.com

What’s gone wrong for Dancing On Ice?

For me, it’s that since the revamp they’ve just blatantly been copying Strictly and made no effort to hide it. They were always very similar shows but the similarities used to be subtle enough for DOI to still feel original- not anymore. Also they’re sending very conflicting messages by having Strictly pros as a contestant (which implies that production don’t think Strictly helps give them that much expertise) but now having a Strictly pro as a judge (which implies that production think Strictly gives them substantial expertise)… it’s very baffling.
digitalspy.com

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert

A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
Us Weekly

Chanel West Coast Is ‘Overjoyed’ After Giving Birth to 1st Child With Boyfriend Dom Fenison, Reveals Baby’s Name: Photos

Baby makes three! Chanel West Coast couldn’t be happier after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – especially after a difficult delivery. “Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” the Ridiculousness host, 34, exclusively […]
HollywoodLife

Chanel West Coast Shares 1st Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name

Chanel West Coast officially introduced the world to her daughter on Nov. 8. The MTV star created an Instagram account for her newborn baby, revealing her name and first photo. The little one’s moniker is Bowie Breeze Fenison. In the baby’s first Instagram post, she’s wearing pink pants, a white shirt and adorable pink hat. “Hello world!” the image is captioned. “Welcome to my Instagram.”
Newsweek

Britney Spears Welcomes Home Husband After Fan Concern Over Absence

Britney Spears has shared footage of her husband Sam Asghari at home again to calm down the fans worried about their marriage. Spears said she felt "embarrassed" about posting too much on Instagram in the past week, but her latest video shows Asghari back in the house. Her husband, 28, even commented on the clip to make fun of the rumors that suggested something was wrong.
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode

The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs shock twist ahead of semi-final

RuPaul was back judging Drag Race UK this week – and brought plenty of drama with her. Following an over-the-top acting challenge, The Squirrel Games, it was Jonbers Blonder and Black Peppa who found themselves in the bottom two. Following an energetic lip-sync to 'Some Kinda Rush' by Booty...

