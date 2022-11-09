Read full article on original website
Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles
The author who wrote Prince Harry's biography is explaining why his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles is so upset with the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'
Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Kate Middleton Will Reportedly Carry On the Queen’s Umbrella Tradition
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, will reportedly carry on Queen Elizabeth II's famous umbrella tradition. Here's one what royal expert revealed.
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Elle
Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown
The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Will Be ‘Damaging’ for King Charles and the Royal Family Says Expert
King Charles is settling into his new role. He is well-liked for the most part, but one royal expert thinks Netflix's The Crown could be problematic in season 5.
‘The Crown’ Under Fire For Alluding to Yet Another Prince Philip Affair In Season 5
Season 5 of The Crown will cover a dark and difficult decade in the royal family — including drama surrounding Prince Philip and Princess Diana.
The Mystery of Dodi Fayed and His Net Worth Upon His Death
Dodi Al Fayed, also called Dodi Fayed, is perhaps best known as the love interest of Princess Diana who perished alongside her in a car crash. Since their untimely deaths in 1997, the public has been fascinated with Fayed as a key part of Diana’s life. What was Fayed’s net worth when he died?
TODAY.com
Who was Dodi Fayed? How he met Princess Diana, and what came next
Emad "Dodi" Fayed has made global headlines for his romantic ties to Princess Diana, specifically around the time of her death in 1997. The newest season of "The Crown" remembers Fayed for more than his final moments in Paris. Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla, is introduced in the show's third episode, "Mou Mou," as the son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed (born Mohamed Fayed).
Princess Anne: A rare glimpse inside the royal’s ‘surprisingly normal’ home
Behind-the-scenes moment Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to use video-calling software. Princess Anne is back in the headlines thanks toThe Crown, with the hit Netflix show’s fifth season landing on the streaming service this week. The popular royal has previously been portrayed in the show by Lyla Barrett-Rye...
Bustle
The Crown’s Camilla Parker Bowles has A Strong Message For The Royal Family
Viewers became very familiar with Camilla Parker-Bowles’ history with the royals during Season 3 and 4 of The Crown, thanks to Emerald Fennell’s portrayal of the now Queen Consort. But as has become commonplace for the Netflix series, the final two seasons have new actors taking over the coveted roles. Camilla is portrayed by Olivia Williams, with Dominic West portraying the then-Prince of Wales, who is now King Charles III. But who is Williams, and what do we know of her journey leading to The Crown?
Princess Diana And Dodi Fayed's Relationship Timeline Explained
The 1990s were a tumultuous time for the royal family, with the late Queen Elizabeth II calling 1992 her "annus horribilis," Latin for "horrible year," per Vanity Fair. That year, the marriages of three of the queen's four children fell apart. There was extensive media coverage, particularly of the breakdown and affairs of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. By December 1995, The New York Times reported that Buckingham Palace made an official announcement that the queen recommended the couple divorce.
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress
A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
Palace Finds Prince Harry Memoir Title ‘Very Provocative,’ Expert Says
A royal expert shared that the royal family didn't find out about Prince Harry's book title 'Spare' until it was publicly announced. The expert says the palace finds it 'very provocative.'
