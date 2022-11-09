ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
The List

Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'

Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Elle

Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown

The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
MarketRealist

The Mystery of Dodi Fayed and His Net Worth Upon His Death

Dodi Al Fayed, also called Dodi Fayed, is perhaps best known as the love interest of Princess Diana who perished alongside her in a car crash. Since their untimely deaths in 1997, the public has been fascinated with Fayed as a key part of Diana’s life. What was Fayed’s net worth when he died?
TODAY.com

Who was Dodi Fayed? How he met Princess Diana, and what came next

Emad "Dodi" Fayed has made global headlines for his romantic ties to Princess Diana, specifically around the time of her death in 1997. The newest season of "The Crown" remembers Fayed for more than his final moments in Paris. Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla, is introduced in the show's third episode, "Mou Mou," as the son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed (born Mohamed Fayed).
Bustle

The Crown’s Camilla Parker Bowles has A Strong Message For The Royal Family

Viewers became very familiar with Camilla Parker-Bowles’ history with the royals during Season 3 and 4 of The Crown, thanks to Emerald Fennell’s portrayal of the now Queen Consort. But as has become commonplace for the Netflix series, the final two seasons have new actors taking over the coveted roles. Camilla is portrayed by Olivia Williams, with Dominic West portraying the then-Prince of Wales, who is now King Charles III. But who is Williams, and what do we know of her journey leading to The Crown?
The List

Princess Diana And Dodi Fayed's Relationship Timeline Explained

The 1990s were a tumultuous time for the royal family, with the late Queen Elizabeth II calling 1992 her "annus horribilis," Latin for "horrible year," per Vanity Fair. That year, the marriages of three of the queen's four children fell apart. There was extensive media coverage, particularly of the breakdown and affairs of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. By December 1995, The New York Times reported that Buckingham Palace made an official announcement that the queen recommended the couple divorce.
Vogue Magazine

Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards

Us Weekly

Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress

A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
