Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
Bayou King, Brian Kelly Gaining Steam in Recruiting
In his first season in Baton-Rouge, Brain Kelly has become red-hot on the recruiting trail. James DeCarlo updates us on the latest of LSU's top targets
Yardbarker
Watch: Tulane one-ups ESPN, builds own 'College GameDay' set before huge game
"GameDay" isn't coming to New Orleans for this Saturday's broadcast, so Tulane made its own version of ESPN's flagship college football show. The College Football Playoff committee's latest rankings find No. 17 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) at its highest ranking in the CFP's eight-year history. The team was never ranked by the committee prior to this year. In 2021, Tulane won two games.
NOLA.com
B-r-r-r-r-r!!!!! Temperature at start of LSU's game vs. Arkansas tied for fourth-coldest since 1970
The temperature at kickoff of LSU’s football game with Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Saturday morning was a chilly 34 degrees, tying it for the fourth-coldest game for the Tigers since 1970. Arkansas athletic department officials announced just before the 11:05 a.m. kick the weather conditions on the field at...
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
NOLA.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
We Now Know Why 'Coach O' Has Been Attending Ragin' Cajuns Football Games
ormer LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has been to Lafayette several times this football season.
NOLA.com
Dabe: Here’s what goes into the ticket cost for a high school football playoff game
Chalmette High School athletic director David Brossette thought for most of Saturday that his school’s football team would open the playoffs this week at East St. John. Only later, when he received a text message as he watched the LSU football game against Alabama, did he learn that something changed.
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
WDSU
Huge brawl breaks out at Eleanor McMain vs. McDonogh 35 basketball game Thursday; parents react
A huge fight between two high school rivals at their basketball jamboree, Thursday night. Students at Eleanor McMain said their team was winning during the last play in the fourth quarter before a fight broke out. Shirley is a parent and said, "That is a really big embarrassment. To see...
NOLA.com
L.B. Landry forfeits opening football playoff game against Vandebilt Catholic
The L.B. Landry football season ended with a forfeit loss to Vandebilt Catholic in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs. The Bucs were scheduled to open the playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. As a result, No. 19 Vandebilt (4-6) advanced to face No. 3 De La Salle...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
NOLA.com
Northshore rallies for its first playoff win since 1986
Things were looking bleak for 13th-seeded Northshore as the fourth quarter began. The Panthers couldn’t get much going on offense, and they trailed crosstown rival and No. 20 Salmen in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs. Then, as they had all game, Northshore turned to its...
Lil Wayne shares his support for LSU after OT win over Alabama
LSU Tiger fan and Louisiana native Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday night following the team’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.
NOLA.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
