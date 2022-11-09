ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

US Ambassador on War Path Against Israel’s Majority Right: ‘We’ll Fight Any Annexation Attempt’

US Ambassador Tom Nides on Thursday morning issued a warning regarding the possibility that the next government would try to annex territories in Judea and Samaria. Speaking like the representative of a true imperialist power (whatever happened to all the talk about America’s greatest ally?), Nides told Reshet Bet radio that the administration would fight any attempt to make such a move, and clarified: “The United States and most Arab countries oppose annexation.”
3 Arab Women and a Carlo

Israeli security personnel in Samaria have prevented what could have been a deadly terror attack, carried out by three Palestinian Authority women with ties to the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Defense Ministry security personnel detained Tahrir Abu Sariya, Maryam Arafat and Ala’a Abu Dhra’a were stopped when they...
Fearful Israeli Establishment, US, Arabs Lash Out at Ben Gvir & Smotrich

Over the past few days, since President Herzog started his meetings with representatives of the different Knesset factions to hear recommendations about the next Prime Minister, every single Reshet Bet radio news report on the hour starts with a quote from somebody important demonizing Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir.
American Jewish Voters MUST Put Jewish Concerns FIRST

In recent years, evangelical Christians have started to prioritize Israel and a candidate’s position on Israel when they vote. A short time ago, former President Donald Trump controversially asked why American Jews don’t do the same thing. If you ask an evangelical why they are so supportive of...
IDF Captures Member of Terror Cell That Killed Israeli Commando Noam Raz

IDF troops have captured a member of the terror cell responsible for the murder of 47-year-old IDF special forces commando Noam Raz this past May. Israeli forces entered Jenin in a rare daytime raid on Wednesday to make the arrest after receiving intelligence information on the whereabouts of Tzedki Ahmed Ali Marai.
IDF Lets Lebanese Farmers Harvest Olives on Israeli Side of Border on Humanitarian Grounds

The Israel Defense Forces has allowed Lebanese farmers to harvest olive groves that cross into Israeli territory near several Lebanese villages on the border, the army said. For over a decade, the IDF has for humanitarian reasons allowed Lebanese farmers to cross the United Nations-demarcated Blue Line into Israel to harvest olives, stated the IDF.
Republican Share of the Jewish Vote Rises to 33% in Midterms, Exit Poll Shows

Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found. Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion...
Biden’s Corrupt Green Subsidies May Lead to EU Trade War

The corrupt bargain in the Inflation Increase Act, aside from stealing from working families to subsidize green special interests, now risks a trade war with the European Union.It’s a tough competition over which set of leftists can harm their own people more. The European Union called on the US...
Beyadenu Releases 10 Temple Mount Principles for the New Israeli Government

Beyadenu, a not-for-profit that promotes the Jewish return to the Temple Mount, released 10 principles they are recommending to the new Israeli goverment implement as part of its basic national guidelines. The 10 principles to pave the way for sovereignty on the Temple Mount are as follows:. 1. Completion of...
ADL Acquires Jewish Investor Network JLens in Bid to Combat Corporate Antisemitism

(JNS) The Anti-Defamation League announced on Thursday that it has acquired Jewish investor network JLens, in a bid to become more prominent in corporate advocacy. The ADL, whose stated mission to fight anti-Semitism has often been carried out through political lobbying, media campaigns and partnership building, said it feels it needs to enter a new front, with a seat in corporate boardrooms.
Parshat Vayeira: The Binding of Yitzchak

A deep understanding of events helps us appreciate how Avraham’s transgression provided the opportunity for him to ascend incredible heights through an unbelievable act of tshuva m’ahava. The most unbelievable example of Avraham’s loyalty to the Kadosh Barukh Hu is universally understood to be the episode of the...
On The Straight And Narrow

Rebbi says: which is the straight path that a person should choose for himself? One in which whatever he does is a tiferet for the doer and a tiferet to him from others. He should be careful with a light mitzvah just like a stringent one, as you do not know the reward of mitzvot. He should calculate the loss by doing mitzvot against the reward [for doing them and the gain of doing a sin against the loss [of doing a sin] (Avot 2:1).
Abraham the Zionist

Israel has become a taboo topic in some synagogues. Before Rosh Hashanah, Daniel Gordis wrote an article titled “If I Had a Sermon,” about rabbis who had struggles when it came to including Israel in their High Holiday sermons:. “If you were a rabbi of a congregation in...
Two Incumbent Jewish Democrats Win Competitive Congressional Races

Jewish Democrats breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jewish, pro-Israel Democrats edged out their Republican challengers in two close congressional races. It took The Associated Press until 3:08 a.m. to call the winner of the race to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Defense Department official.
Israel Protecting Water Sources after Detecting Cholera

Israeli authorities have taken steps to “protect Israel’s water sources” after cholera was detected in the northern part of the country, according to a Health Ministry statement on Friday. The ministry said that the bacteria likely originated in Syria, where there is currently a cholera outbreak. The...
Jewish Pro-Israel Rep. Elaine Luria Loses Seat in Virginia

One of the few wins on election night for Republicans unseated Jewish Democrat incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) when she was defeated by her challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, in a competitive race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Kiggans defeated Luria with 52% to 48% in a race that...
Iran Announces Production of New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force has announced the production of a new hypersonic ballistic missile, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported Thursday. Hypersonic missiles can travel at between five and 25 times the speed of sound; about one to five miles per second (1.6 to 8.0 kilometers...

