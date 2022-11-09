Rebbi says: which is the straight path that a person should choose for himself? One in which whatever he does is a tiferet for the doer and a tiferet to him from others. He should be careful with a light mitzvah just like a stringent one, as you do not know the reward of mitzvot. He should calculate the loss by doing mitzvot against the reward [for doing them and the gain of doing a sin against the loss [of doing a sin] (Avot 2:1).

