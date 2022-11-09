Read full article on original website
Palestinian Authority to End Push for International Court Ruling on ‘Occupation’
A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official close to PA President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed to the Tazpit Press Service that Ramallah has acceded to a request by the U.S. and Israel to end efforts to refer Israel’s “occupation” to the International Court of Justice. The International Court of...
US Ambassador on War Path Against Israel’s Majority Right: ‘We’ll Fight Any Annexation Attempt’
US Ambassador Tom Nides on Thursday morning issued a warning regarding the possibility that the next government would try to annex territories in Judea and Samaria. Speaking like the representative of a true imperialist power (whatever happened to all the talk about America’s greatest ally?), Nides told Reshet Bet radio that the administration would fight any attempt to make such a move, and clarified: “The United States and most Arab countries oppose annexation.”
3 Arab Women and a Carlo
Israeli security personnel in Samaria have prevented what could have been a deadly terror attack, carried out by three Palestinian Authority women with ties to the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Defense Ministry security personnel detained Tahrir Abu Sariya, Maryam Arafat and Ala’a Abu Dhra’a were stopped when they...
Fearful Israeli Establishment, US, Arabs Lash Out at Ben Gvir & Smotrich
Over the past few days, since President Herzog started his meetings with representatives of the different Knesset factions to hear recommendations about the next Prime Minister, every single Reshet Bet radio news report on the hour starts with a quote from somebody important demonizing Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir.
American Jewish Voters MUST Put Jewish Concerns FIRST
In recent years, evangelical Christians have started to prioritize Israel and a candidate’s position on Israel when they vote. A short time ago, former President Donald Trump controversially asked why American Jews don’t do the same thing. If you ask an evangelical why they are so supportive of...
IDF Captures Member of Terror Cell That Killed Israeli Commando Noam Raz
IDF troops have captured a member of the terror cell responsible for the murder of 47-year-old IDF special forces commando Noam Raz this past May. Israeli forces entered Jenin in a rare daytime raid on Wednesday to make the arrest after receiving intelligence information on the whereabouts of Tzedki Ahmed Ali Marai.
IDF Lets Lebanese Farmers Harvest Olives on Israeli Side of Border on Humanitarian Grounds
The Israel Defense Forces has allowed Lebanese farmers to harvest olive groves that cross into Israeli territory near several Lebanese villages on the border, the army said. For over a decade, the IDF has for humanitarian reasons allowed Lebanese farmers to cross the United Nations-demarcated Blue Line into Israel to harvest olives, stated the IDF.
Lebanon’s Parliament Fails to Elect the Country’s President for the Fifth Time
The Lebanese parliament failed once again on Thursday morning, for the fifth time so far, to elect a president for the country, a position which has been left vacant since the end of Michel Aoun’s term on October 31. There were 47 blank ballots in today’s vote. 44 MPs...
Ukraine troops greeted with flowers in Kherson after Russian retreat
KLAPAYA, Ukraine, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Villagers holding flowers waited on the road to the southern city of Kherson to greet and kiss Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday as they poured in to secure control of the right bank of the Dnipro River after a stunning Russian retreat.
Republican Share of the Jewish Vote Rises to 33% in Midterms, Exit Poll Shows
Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found. Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion...
Biden’s Corrupt Green Subsidies May Lead to EU Trade War
The corrupt bargain in the Inflation Increase Act, aside from stealing from working families to subsidize green special interests, now risks a trade war with the European Union.It’s a tough competition over which set of leftists can harm their own people more. The European Union called on the US...
Beyadenu Releases 10 Temple Mount Principles for the New Israeli Government
Beyadenu, a not-for-profit that promotes the Jewish return to the Temple Mount, released 10 principles they are recommending to the new Israeli goverment implement as part of its basic national guidelines. The 10 principles to pave the way for sovereignty on the Temple Mount are as follows:. 1. Completion of...
ADL Acquires Jewish Investor Network JLens in Bid to Combat Corporate Antisemitism
(JNS) The Anti-Defamation League announced on Thursday that it has acquired Jewish investor network JLens, in a bid to become more prominent in corporate advocacy. The ADL, whose stated mission to fight anti-Semitism has often been carried out through political lobbying, media campaigns and partnership building, said it feels it needs to enter a new front, with a seat in corporate boardrooms.
Parshat Vayeira: The Binding of Yitzchak
A deep understanding of events helps us appreciate how Avraham’s transgression provided the opportunity for him to ascend incredible heights through an unbelievable act of tshuva m’ahava. The most unbelievable example of Avraham’s loyalty to the Kadosh Barukh Hu is universally understood to be the episode of the...
On The Straight And Narrow
Rebbi says: which is the straight path that a person should choose for himself? One in which whatever he does is a tiferet for the doer and a tiferet to him from others. He should be careful with a light mitzvah just like a stringent one, as you do not know the reward of mitzvot. He should calculate the loss by doing mitzvot against the reward [for doing them and the gain of doing a sin against the loss [of doing a sin] (Avot 2:1).
Abraham the Zionist
Israel has become a taboo topic in some synagogues. Before Rosh Hashanah, Daniel Gordis wrote an article titled “If I Had a Sermon,” about rabbis who had struggles when it came to including Israel in their High Holiday sermons:. “If you were a rabbi of a congregation in...
Two Incumbent Jewish Democrats Win Competitive Congressional Races
Jewish Democrats breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jewish, pro-Israel Democrats edged out their Republican challengers in two close congressional races. It took The Associated Press until 3:08 a.m. to call the winner of the race to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Defense Department official.
Israel Protecting Water Sources after Detecting Cholera
Israeli authorities have taken steps to “protect Israel’s water sources” after cholera was detected in the northern part of the country, according to a Health Ministry statement on Friday. The ministry said that the bacteria likely originated in Syria, where there is currently a cholera outbreak. The...
Jewish Pro-Israel Rep. Elaine Luria Loses Seat in Virginia
One of the few wins on election night for Republicans unseated Jewish Democrat incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) when she was defeated by her challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, in a competitive race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Kiggans defeated Luria with 52% to 48% in a race that...
Iran Announces Production of New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force has announced the production of a new hypersonic ballistic missile, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported Thursday. Hypersonic missiles can travel at between five and 25 times the speed of sound; about one to five miles per second (1.6 to 8.0 kilometers...
