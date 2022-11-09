ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. expected to be cleared to play this week

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been a point of interest for the Buffalo Bills… or at least their fans… for months.

Between Beckham and Bills pass rusher Von Miller openly discussing the idea of him signing with the team to Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane commenting on it… the intrigue is there.

While we’ve had mixed signs as well, such as the interest being called “manufactured,” we’re still set to hit a milestone of sorts.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the potential Bills free-agent target is set to be cleared to play football this week. Beckham previously tore his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl and has been a free agent since.

Beckham certainly would not sign this week and then immediately play in a game, but he’s inching closer.

Glazer does mention the Bills as a team maybe on Beckham’s radar… they’re not alone. Plus, there’s plenty of layers to breakdown, too.

Check out Glazer’s full update from this past weekend in the attached clip below:

