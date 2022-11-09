Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has strong opinion on a possible Frank Reich reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are always looking for ways to improve the team. Even as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, head coach Nick Sirianni left the door open for one former coach to come aboard. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Monday. Reich served as...
NBC Sports
10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams
There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
Eagles scouting report: Early first and second-round prospects
With the sixth-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Will Anderson, a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid from the University of Alabama. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? It could happen. The chances of landing Anderson would seemingly improve if the New Orleans Saints kept losing and the Birds got a top-five draft choice, but even if the Crimson Tide star is off of the board, Philly would still have some top-tier talent to choose from. Take Myles Murphy of the Clemson Tigers for instance.
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
Jimmy Johnson explains why he thinks Eagles are vulnerable
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in football through the first half of the season, but one coaching legend is not quite sold on them. Jimmy Johnson told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that he believes teams will eventually catch up to the Eagles. He said they “run a different style of offense” that catches teams off-guard when they first face it, but he wonders whether that is sustainable. Johnson also seems to feel that the Dallas Cowboys are the better team.
Yardbarker
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft
Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
Cape Gazette
The Phillies are in good shape for next year
Next year’s expectations for the Phillies should be pretty high since they only need three things to happen during the off season. The team needs to acquire a fourth starter to make the rotation stronger. They also need a second baseman or shortstop from free agency. They will keep Bryson Stott at either shortstop or at second base depending on who they get. The final need is a healthy Bryce Harper. Let's hope all three things come to pass, because next year is going to be a tough fight again in the division with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
