Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
Inland Florida counties evade major flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole spat more rain on inland Florida counties just weeks after Hurricane Ian triggered record-breaking flooding along the Peace River. On Thursday, officials in Polk and Hardee counties say the region was spared from another major flooding event. "Our biggest concern was flood," Paul Womble, emergency management director...
usf.edu
Tropical Storm Nicole has moved on, but risks remain in northeast Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole might have passed, but that doesn't mean it's safe outside. Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned people this morning to stay indoors and away from the coastline. “The storm is very large. Even if the eye has passed over your area, it...
usf.edu
Nicole makes landfall; wind, rain, and tornado remain possible Thursday
Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday at approximately 3 AM near Vero Beach and will continue to bring rain, wind, and an isolated tornado risk to the central and northern half of the state through Thursday. Hurricane warnings remain in place from Daytona Beach to Boca Raton. This region of the...
usf.edu
How to track power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole has knocked out power to more than 230,000 customers this morning, most of them on the East Coast. The storm came ashore overnight near Ft. Pierce. Officials say that wind and related damage could trigger power outages during this latest storm, although it may not be widespread. Nicole also is moving quickly across the state.
usf.edu
DeSantis urges caution as Tropical Storm Nicole brings erosion, flooding and power outages
After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less “significant” than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that Nicole, which made landfall as a Category...
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
Nicole passes through Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the center of Nicole heads through the Tampa Bay area today, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue. Nicole is heading northwest at 16 mph, and once it gets to your north this afternoon, we will get breaks in the rain, but the winds stay elevated. Passing downpours continue this […]
wfla.com
Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
Nicole leaves thousands without power across Tampa Bay
Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 16,000 linemen would be available to help restore power.
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast
Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
How will Hurricane Nicole impact my county?
The storm will eventually pass through the Tampa Bay area, and the area will be feeling the impacts late tonight and through Thursday evening.
Beach Beacon
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
usf.edu
After reaching Florida's east coast, Nicole weakens to a tropical storm
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early this morning south of Vero Beach, Fla. As the winds slowed down, it's been downgraded to a tropical storm but still brings a lot of force to Florida and most likely to Georgia and the Carolinas after that. NPR's Greg Allen is in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Hey there, Greg.
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
995qyk.com
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Bay News 9
Tampa airline passengers arrive extra early so they don't miss flights
Officials say Hurricane Nicole caused a lot of delays and cancellations at Tampa International Airport, but on Friday morning, they are now on time. By Thursday night, airlines were still trying to get flights back on schedule. Airport officials said that the storm caused the cancellation of about 18% of scheduled flights, and delayed another 30%. That concerned Jamie Lantigua and her friends and family, who said they had a very important flight to catch.
Tampa Bay schools: Which districts are closed for Veterans Day after storm closures?
Many Tampa Bay districts canceled school on Thursday due to impacts felt in the area from Tropical Storm Nicole.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
Comments / 0