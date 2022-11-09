ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

usf.edu

Inland Florida counties evade major flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole spat more rain on inland Florida counties just weeks after Hurricane Ian triggered record-breaking flooding along the Peace River. On Thursday, officials in Polk and Hardee counties say the region was spared from another major flooding event. "Our biggest concern was flood," Paul Womble, emergency management director...
POLK COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Nicole makes landfall; wind, rain, and tornado remain possible Thursday

Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday at approximately 3 AM near Vero Beach and will continue to bring rain, wind, and an isolated tornado risk to the central and northern half of the state through Thursday. Hurricane warnings remain in place from Daytona Beach to Boca Raton. This region of the...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

How to track power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole has knocked out power to more than 230,000 customers this morning, most of them on the East Coast. The storm came ashore overnight near Ft. Pierce. Officials say that wind and related damage could trigger power outages during this latest storm, although it may not be widespread. Nicole also is moving quickly across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Nicole passes through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the center of Nicole heads through the Tampa Bay area today, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue. Nicole is heading northwest at 16 mph, and once it gets to your north this afternoon, we will get breaks in the rain, but the winds stay elevated. Passing downpours continue this […]
wfla.com

Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast

Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

After reaching Florida's east coast, Nicole weakens to a tropical storm

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early this morning south of Vero Beach, Fla. As the winds slowed down, it's been downgraded to a tropical storm but still brings a lot of force to Florida and most likely to Georgia and the Carolinas after that. NPR's Greg Allen is in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Hey there, Greg.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

