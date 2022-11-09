Former Eagles DT Corey Simon elected to State Senate in Florida

The Philadelphia Eagles have another former high draft picking transitioning to a career in politics as Corey Simon is now a Florida state senator.

Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three with about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening.

Simon became a star in Tallahassee under Bobby Bowden and the FSU Seminoles.

The Eagles chose Simon with the sixth overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, and he played professionally for Philadelphia, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans.

He was selected to the 2004 Pro Bowl.