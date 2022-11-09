ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica

By NICOLE WINFIELD and BARBARA SURK
 3 days ago
ROME — (AP) — A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading to the French island of Corsica in hopes France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, as a diplomatic standoff intensified after Italy relented and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.

The European Commission added to the pressure to find a safe port for the Ocean Viking, issuing a statement late Wednesday demanding that the passengers — some of whom have been at sea for nearly three weeks — be allowed to immediately disembark “at the nearest place of safety.”

The statement was unusual since the Commission hasd remained quiet on the drama all week, refusing to get involved except to restate that it’s up to member countries to handle search and rescue operations and disembarkation matters, not Brussels.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni had jumped the gun and announced Tuesday that France had agreed to take the Ocean Viking in, even though the government had made no such pledge publicly. As of late Wednesday, France still had not offered a port, but Francesco Creazzo of the SOS Mediterranee group said the Norwegian-flagged ship was hoping it would eventually do so.

Officials in both Corsica and the French port city of Marseille said they would gladly take them in.

Meloni's premature announcement of a French agreement prompted the French government spokesman to publicly criticize the Italian maneuvering on public radio Wednesday.

Spokesman Olivier Veran told France Info radio that the Ocean Viking “is intended to be welcomed in Italy” since it was in Italian territorial waters and said Italy’s refusal to allow passengers to disembark was “unacceptable.”

Since Italy is the top beneficiary of the European Union financial solidarity system, he demanded that “Italy plays its role and respects its European commitments.”

By late Tuesday, the remaining passengers on three other humanitarian-operated ships that Italy had initially refused to take in had disembarked at Italian ports. The last was the Humanity 1, operated by the SOS Humanity group, which disembarked its 35 passengers in the Sicilian port of Catania.

There was no immediate explanation for Italy’s U-turn, but legal experts and the humanitarian groups noted that under maritime law, all people found at sea in distress are entitled to access the closest safe port where they can then apply for asylum.

Meloni's hard-right government had initially only allowed migrants deemed “vulnerable” to disembark, and intended to send the rest of the passengers back out to sea. But the two ships that docked at Catania for the vulnerability selection process — the Humanity 1 and the Geo Berents — refused to leave port.

Italian news reports on Wednesday quoted Meloni as telling her Brothers of Italy lawmakers that she found it “surreal” that doctors who visited the migrants on the docked ships Tuesday had declared them all fragile and at risk of psychological distress — presumably the medical determination that allowed for them all to disembark. Meloni insisted the passengers were migrants, not shipwreck survivors.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi had adopted measures saying the flag country of each charity-operated ship was responsible for providing a safe port, not Italy. Charity groups, however, said the measure patently violated maritime law and some had launched legal action against the government.

“We are relieved that the people can go ashore and that all those rescued from distress at sea have finally been assigned a place of safety, as required by maritime law,” said SOS Humanity’s Till Rummenhohl, who is in charge of ship operations for the Humanity 1. “However, we are appalled by the blatant disregard of the law and of human rights by Italian authorities.”

Meloni was defiant about Italy’s hard line. In the statement prematurely announcing a French decision to open its port to the Ocean Viking, she said it was important to “continue this line of European collaboration with the countries most exposed to find a shared solution.”

“The immigration emergency is a European issue and must be dealt with as such, with full respect of human rights and the principle of legality,” she said.

In Marseille, Mayor Benoit Payan urged the government in Paris to open a port to the Ocean Viking and said his city would be honored to take the migrants in.

“The castaways, children, women and men aboard the Ocean Viking, must be rescued,” he tweeted.

“France must open a port urgently and assume its responsibilities,” Payan said. “Marseille, faithful to its history, is ready."

Corsica, too, said it was prepared to do its part.

“It’s a simple and a basic duty of humanity,” tweeted Gilles Simeoni, president of the executive council on the French Mediterranean island.

Surk reported from Nice, France; Lorne Cook reported from Brussels.

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
watchers.news

Massive protests in Paris, France

Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
TheDailyBeast

Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics

ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
BBC

Italy earthquake felt in several countries

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
The Independent

Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help

Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
The Independent

Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK

Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
The Associated Press

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
Reuters

Charity group challenges Italy over migrant stand-off

ROME (Reuters) - A German charity operating a migrant rescue ship said on Monday it would go to court to try to overturn efforts by Italy’s new right-wing government to prevent some of the people it had saved from the sea coming to land.
France 24

France accepts rescue ship Ocean Viking as dispute with Italy escalates

A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday amid a blazing row between France and Italy over which country is responsible for them. The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up the migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.
