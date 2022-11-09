Read full article on original website
Related
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
buckeyefirearms.org
Preparing for the Future: Applications Open for ODNR Summer Internships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With some of the most diverse career opportunities in state government, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting college students to apply for the next round of summer internships. Students throughout the state can apply for a 2023 internship through December 9. “Young people...
Comments / 0