MichMash: Unpacking this Week's Historic Midterm Results
The midterms may be over but the analysis has just begun. Sarah Rahal of the Detroit News joins Cheyna Roth to unpack this week's record-setting election where 4.4 million Michiganders voted. Plus, what could be on Governor Whitmer's agenda now that Michigan has a Democrat-controlled government for the first time in 40 years.
Enbridge unveils new monitoring facility to prevent Line 5 anchor strikes
Off of US-2, a small group of Enbridge Energy employees cheered Nov. 10 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrated the new location of Enbridge’s maritime monitoring operations in St. Ignace. Enbridge officials said the monitoring efforts aren’t new, but the $50 million facility is a more permanent base. It’s...
Wurtsmith tour, workshop raise mixed feelings among Oscoda residents
What does it take to show transparency? Air Force officials were hoping an open house and a community tour on the air force's PFAS water treatment systems might do the trick. It’s a cold and rainy day when a group of 50 - made up of up air force officials, contractors, and community members - gather in the Oscoda library.
PFAS blood testing for Oscoda residents is now in full swing
Oscoda has five health advisories that warn of PFAS contamination in drinking water, venison, small game, fish, and foam. After years of community advocacy, health officials are now offering residents free blood tests for PFAS. The blood tests are part of an exposure assessment to see how and where people...
