Michigan State

Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
WILX-TV

Elissa Slotkin post-election press conference

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will provide remarks and take questions Wednesday afternoon at her East Lansing campaign headquarters. Slotkin faced Senator Tom Barrett in what became the most expensive race in the country for Michigan’s 7th District, which was the subject of redistricting. Subscribe...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Incumbent justices win reelection to Michigan Supreme Court

Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra will be sitting on the Michigan Supreme Court for the next eight years. Both incumbents fought off challengers to secure another term on the bench with Bernstein winning 33.4% of the vote and Zahra winning 24.3%, according to the Associated Press. As of 5:33 a.m., an estimated 82% of votes were counted.
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
CBS News

2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan AG Dana Nessel wins 2nd term, defeats Republican Matt DePerno

Incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has defeated Republican opponent Matt DePerno, securing a second term in office, the AP projects. Nessel was a criminal prosecutor and civil rights attorney prior to being sworn in as Michigan Attorney General in 2019. The Democrat had become more well-known due to her involvement in legal battles surrounding abortion and reproductive rights in the state after Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling, was overturned earlier this year.
WILX-TV

Slotkin projected to win House race in Michigan’s 7th District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press has called the 2022 election for Democratic Representative Elisa Slotkin, who defeated Republican candidate Tom Barrett in the race for Michigan’s 7th District. Slotkin served on the White House National Security Council from 2007 to 2009, in the Department of State from...
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Axios

Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power

Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
