Walking around Berlin can be a little eerie, especially to a Jewish guy like me. From here, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did their best to exterminate my people. And traces are all over, from historical signage talking about what a building was under the Reich, to memorials, to museums. Despite how much exposure I have had to the Holocaust, and how steeled I may have been coming into this trip, it is still raw and emotional. And it should be.

10 DAYS AGO