San Francisco Examiner

Today in History: November 11, World War I armistice signed

Today is Friday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2022. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne. On this date:. In 1620,...
William Saint Val

On This Day in History: November 9

The Night of Broken Glass: A Prelude to the Holocaust. Jews arrested in Stadthagen after Kristallnacht. Nov. 10, 1938.Public Domain. The Holocaust is regarded as one of humanity's greatest crimes against itself. The scale of the genocide was unprecedented. It serves as a warning that unbridled prejudice, left unchecked, leads to unimaginable atrocities.
Salina Post

Today in History - November 9

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2022. There are 52 days left in the year. On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall. On this date:. In 1620, the...
CBS News

Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close

Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
BBC

Kristallnacht: Unseen pictures capture horrors of 1938 Nazi pogrom

Eighty-four years ago, an outbreak of mass violence against Jews in Germany and Austria marked a major escalation of the Nazis' persecution. Thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues were attacked, and almost 100 Jews were killed during the violence. Some 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps. Now,...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the girl that kept a diary of her life during World War 2

Despite being a child, Anne Frank decades after her death has inspired and revealed a glimpse of her life during the war. The world knows Anne Frank as the young girl who lived in hiding with her family during World War II. She kept a diary that has become well known, but few people know the incredible story behind it. Here are some key facts about Anne Frank and her diary as well as her life before and after she went into hiding:
Smithonian

Archaeologists Unearth First-of-Its-Kind Roman Watchtower in Morocco

Archaeologists in Morocco have discovered the remnants of a Roman watchtower, which they say is the first of its kind to be unearthed in the region. Researchers from Poland and Morocco made the discovery near the ancient city of Volubilis in northern Morocco. When workers initially built the watchtower, they selected a location along the southern border of what was then a Roman province called Mauretania Tingitana. The tower sits about four miles south of what was once the region’s largest city, reports TVP World, a Polish state-run broadcaster.
Daily Beast

Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
theroyaltourblog.com

Berlin, the Nazis, and Now

Walking around Berlin can be a little eerie, especially to a Jewish guy like me. From here, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did their best to exterminate my people. And traces are all over, from historical signage talking about what a building was under the Reich, to memorials, to museums. Despite how much exposure I have had to the Holocaust, and how steeled I may have been coming into this trip, it is still raw and emotional. And it should be.
The Independent

People set to observe Armistice Day silence marking end of First World War

People across the UK are set to fall silent to mark Armistice Day on Friday – as the Foreign Secretary condemns Russia for bringing bloodshed back to Europe.Poignant services will be held across the country for the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are due to attend the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services are also being held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.In Edinburgh, the city’s depute lord provost,...
KEYT

World marks Armistice Day as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nations across the world pay respect with solemn ceremonies for their fallen soldiers in World War I and ever since on an Armistice Day pierced by the rumblings of Russia’s war in Ukraine that showed again that peace is all too often elusive. Casualties since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 are estimated around 200,000 and gave any reminiscences about the horrors of wars past a poignant ring of the present. Armistice Day was marked Friday from the smallest cemeteries in Flanders Fields in western Belgium to the Champs Elysees in Paris and countless streets and offices beyond.

