San Francisco Examiner
Today in History: November 11, World War I armistice signed
Today is Friday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2022. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne. On this date:. In 1620,...
On This Day in History: November 9
The Night of Broken Glass: A Prelude to the Holocaust. Jews arrested in Stadthagen after Kristallnacht. Nov. 10, 1938.Public Domain. The Holocaust is regarded as one of humanity's greatest crimes against itself. The scale of the genocide was unprecedented. It serves as a warning that unbridled prejudice, left unchecked, leads to unimaginable atrocities.
Today in History - November 9
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2022. There are 52 days left in the year. On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall. On this date:. In 1620, the...
Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
Images that shaped perception of Nazi death camp were taken by perpetrators, curator says
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
classicfm.com
Long-lost Stradivarius violin stolen by Nazis during Second World War found in France
After 78 years, the famed ‘Lauterbach Stradivarius’ has perhaps been found in France after being stolen from a Polish museum in 1944. The Stradivarius violin is one of the most recognisable instrument-maker names in the world of classical music, and for good reason. It is believed that around...
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
Business Insider
The last shots of the American Civil War were fired in Russian territory
Historians don't talk much about naval action during the Civil War, certainly not as much as they do about the ground combat. If it's not about a riverboat, the Monitor and the Merrimack, or damning torpedoes, it just doesn't get the same attention. The CSS Shenandoah did a lot of...
BBC
Kristallnacht: Unseen pictures capture horrors of 1938 Nazi pogrom
Eighty-four years ago, an outbreak of mass violence against Jews in Germany and Austria marked a major escalation of the Nazis' persecution. Thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues were attacked, and almost 100 Jews were killed during the violence. Some 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps. Now,...
This English island is one of the earliest places in Western Europe mentioned as far back as the 4th century
Causeway to St. Michael's MountCredit: Graham Hogg; CC-BY-SA-2.0 St. Michael's Mount in Cornwall, England is a tidal island. It is linked to the town of Marazion by a causeway that is only passable between mid-tide and low water.
Meet the girl that kept a diary of her life during World War 2
Despite being a child, Anne Frank decades after her death has inspired and revealed a glimpse of her life during the war. The world knows Anne Frank as the young girl who lived in hiding with her family during World War II. She kept a diary that has become well known, but few people know the incredible story behind it. Here are some key facts about Anne Frank and her diary as well as her life before and after she went into hiding:
Smithonian
Archaeologists Unearth First-of-Its-Kind Roman Watchtower in Morocco
Archaeologists in Morocco have discovered the remnants of a Roman watchtower, which they say is the first of its kind to be unearthed in the region. Researchers from Poland and Morocco made the discovery near the ancient city of Volubilis in northern Morocco. When workers initially built the watchtower, they selected a location along the southern border of what was then a Roman province called Mauretania Tingitana. The tower sits about four miles south of what was once the region’s largest city, reports TVP World, a Polish state-run broadcaster.
Daily Beast
Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power
ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
theroyaltourblog.com
Berlin, the Nazis, and Now
Walking around Berlin can be a little eerie, especially to a Jewish guy like me. From here, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did their best to exterminate my people. And traces are all over, from historical signage talking about what a building was under the Reich, to memorials, to museums. Despite how much exposure I have had to the Holocaust, and how steeled I may have been coming into this trip, it is still raw and emotional. And it should be.
People set to observe Armistice Day silence marking end of First World War
People across the UK are set to fall silent to mark Armistice Day on Friday – as the Foreign Secretary condemns Russia for bringing bloodshed back to Europe.Poignant services will be held across the country for the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are due to attend the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services are also being held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.In Edinburgh, the city’s depute lord provost,...
Meet the American who inspired the nation in two world wars: Christian soldier Sgt. Alvin York
Christian soldier Sergeant Alvin York inspired Americans and the most hardened military men of Europe with his incredible exploits in World War I. He also inspired the WWII generation.
KEYT
World marks Armistice Day as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nations across the world pay respect with solemn ceremonies for their fallen soldiers in World War I and ever since on an Armistice Day pierced by the rumblings of Russia’s war in Ukraine that showed again that peace is all too often elusive. Casualties since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 are estimated around 200,000 and gave any reminiscences about the horrors of wars past a poignant ring of the present. Armistice Day was marked Friday from the smallest cemeteries in Flanders Fields in western Belgium to the Champs Elysees in Paris and countless streets and offices beyond.
Son travels to France to meet family who sheltered his father during World War II
The parachute that saved Thomas La Grua's life after his plane was shot down during World War II was made into a dress for the daughter of the family that hid him from the Nazis. That was one of the bits of history that 75-year-old Frank La Grua of Delray Beach discovered this summer when...
