GAP MILLS (WVDN) – Proprietors Eric, Lisa and Matthew Heavener held a grand opening of their new store, Old Gap Mills Country Store, in Gap Mills on Saturday, Oct. 29. This unique and charming country store features a variety of merchandise for country living including fresh ground coffee beans and loose-leaf teas, tobacco products, snacks, scented candles, housewares and gifts. There is ALSO an outdoor section with fishing, camping supplies, and basic hardware. They even remembered to include the pet treats and supplies.

Operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The store is located across the street from Cheese and More.

The post Old Gap Mills Country Store now open appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .