Visit this link, type in your zip code or search by county. It will tell you where your polling place is. For state and federal elections polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. For city, town or school only elections the polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 pm, you will be able to vote, even if you don't get to the front of the line until after 8 pm.

