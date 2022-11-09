Read full article on original website
Does MN Democratic Senate + House + Governor = Legal Weed?
Simple math to me. Governor Walz has been talking legalization for at least a couple of years and the only thing that was standing in the way was a Republican controlled Minnesota Senate. In fact, there were several other bills that the were stalled in the Republican controlled Senate that now could become a reality in Minnesota.
Election 2022: Minnesota State Legislature Results
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The local incumbents did well in the races for the Minnesota Senate and House. In Senate District 14 DFLer Aric Putnam has defeated Republican Challenger Tama Theis 53 percent to 47 percent. In Senate District 13 Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe beat Democrat Alissa Brickman 71...
Election 2022: Walz, Simon Win Re-Election
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two incumbents have won re-election in their statewide races. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has won a second term with a victory over Republican Scott Jensen 53 percent to 44 percent. Also, incumbent Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has defeated Republican Kim Crockett 55 percent...
Election 2022: All 8 Minnesota U.S. Representatives Re-Elected
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have re-elected all eight of its incumbent U.S. Representatives. In District 1 Republican Brad Finstad got 54 percent of the vote. In District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 51 percent of the vote. In District 3 Democrat Dean Phillips got 60 percent. In...
This Minnesota Law Can Help Minnesota Veterans Who Commit Low-Level Crimes
Veterans day is coming up, and not all veterans handle being out of the military the same way. Often times those who have left the service struggle with the life that follows. Sometimes that struggle is short-lived other times their tours of duty bring them home with emotional baggage. A recent Minnesota law offers assistance to those veterans who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, for committing what's considered 'low-level' crimes.
St. Cloud Voters Approve, Reject Ballot Questions. What Now?
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud property owners will see a small increase in their property taxes starting in 2024 after a ballot question was approved by the voters in Tuesday's election. Question #2 passed overwhelmingly 65 percent to 35 percent to raise property taxes for 20 years to...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council Results
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council will have two new faces. In Ward 2 there was an open seat and that was won by Karen Larson who defeated Sandra Brakstad 57 percent to 42 percent. In Ward 3 challenger Jake Anderson has defeated the incumbent Paul...
Last Minute Voter Information for Minnesotans
Visit this link, type in your zip code or search by county. It will tell you where your polling place is. For state and federal elections polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. For city, town or school only elections the polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 pm, you will be able to vote, even if you don't get to the front of the line until after 8 pm.
Polling Places Report Steady Business
UNDATED (WJON News) - Most polling places across the area reported steady activity today. WJON News stopped at a few polling places to ask voters what brought them to the polls. What issues are most important to you?. While the consensus across polls in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and...
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota
The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?
We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales
UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Lake Mille Lacs
GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest for Lake Mille Lacs this winter. Ice anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. The fall netting assessment found higher numbers of walleye than the...
Election 2022: St. Cloud Area School Board Results
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In the race for the St. Cloud Area School Board, the two incumbents were the top two vote-getters. Zachary Dorholt led all candidates with 20 percent of the vote, and Natalie Ringsmuth was second with 18 percent. The third person who also won a seat...
Update: Powerball Numbers Drawn, $50K Ticket Sold in Waite Park
DES MOINES, Iowa (WJON News) - The numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have finally been announced. The numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the red Powerball 10. The announcement comes Tuesday morning after being delayed from Monday night. Minnesota Lottery officials posted on their...
New Minnesotan Was Concerned About These ‘Mystery’ Lights In The Sky
A social media page, identifying the quirky things found in Minnesota recently, had a post from a new Minnesotan pop-up that showed off these mysterious lights hovering inside the clouds in Southern Minnesota. Those who have lived here for some amount of time have seen these same lights before and knew there was nothing to be concerned about.
Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?
Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
