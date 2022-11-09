ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Does MN Democratic Senate + House + Governor = Legal Weed?

Simple math to me. Governor Walz has been talking legalization for at least a couple of years and the only thing that was standing in the way was a Republican controlled Minnesota Senate. In fact, there were several other bills that the were stalled in the Republican controlled Senate that now could become a reality in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Election 2022: Minnesota State Legislature Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The local incumbents did well in the races for the Minnesota Senate and House. In Senate District 14 DFLer Aric Putnam has defeated Republican Challenger Tama Theis 53 percent to 47 percent. In Senate District 13 Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe beat Democrat Alissa Brickman 71...
MIX 94.9

Election 2022: Walz, Simon Win Re-Election

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two incumbents have won re-election in their statewide races. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has won a second term with a victory over Republican Scott Jensen 53 percent to 44 percent. Also, incumbent Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has defeated Republican Kim Crockett 55 percent...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

This Minnesota Law Can Help Minnesota Veterans Who Commit Low-Level Crimes

Veterans day is coming up, and not all veterans handle being out of the military the same way. Often times those who have left the service struggle with the life that follows. Sometimes that struggle is short-lived other times their tours of duty bring them home with emotional baggage. A recent Minnesota law offers assistance to those veterans who find themselves on the wrong side of the law, for committing what's considered 'low-level' crimes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council will have two new faces. In Ward 2 there was an open seat and that was won by Karen Larson who defeated Sandra Brakstad 57 percent to 42 percent. In Ward 3 challenger Jake Anderson has defeated the incumbent Paul...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Last Minute Voter Information for Minnesotans

Visit this link, type in your zip code or search by county. It will tell you where your polling place is. For state and federal elections polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. For city, town or school only elections the polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 pm, you will be able to vote, even if you don't get to the front of the line until after 8 pm.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Polling Places Report Steady Business

UNDATED (WJON News) - Most polling places across the area reported steady activity today. WJON News stopped at a few polling places to ask voters what brought them to the polls. What issues are most important to you?. While the consensus across polls in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
MIX 94.9

Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?

We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales

UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
HOPKINS, MN
MIX 94.9

Election 2022: St. Cloud Area School Board Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In the race for the St. Cloud Area School Board, the two incumbents were the top two vote-getters. Zachary Dorholt led all candidates with 20 percent of the vote, and Natalie Ringsmuth was second with 18 percent. The third person who also won a seat...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Update: Powerball Numbers Drawn, $50K Ticket Sold in Waite Park

DES MOINES, Iowa (WJON News) - The numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have finally been announced. The numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the red Powerball 10. The announcement comes Tuesday morning after being delayed from Monday night. Minnesota Lottery officials posted on their...
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?

Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy