(Glenwood) -- One KMAland veteran is hoping for some public assistance in helping him get back to his outdoor passions. James Dooley, an Omaha native and Glenwood resident, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in purchasing a Rungu electric bike for outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. Dooley served for nearly 14 years in the United States Marine Corps beginning in 2002, including five deployments in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2011 initially working as a motor T mechanic and later as an explosive ordnance disposal technician. Dooley moved to Glenwood two years ago with his family including two children. Dooley tells KMA News the outdoors have always served as a mental getaway for him.

GLENWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO