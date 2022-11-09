Read full article on original website
Donna Patrick, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Max Noble, 82, Clearmont, MO (formerly of Stanberry, MO)
Visitation Location:Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. Memorials:Hall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153 Stanberry, MO 64489. Funeral Home:Roberson Fuenral Home, Stanberry, MO. Notes:Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com. Thank you for reading kmaland.com. At KMA, we attempt to...
Joan Perkins, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Randy Broyles, 67, previously from Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Brookings, South Dakota and Shenandoah, Iowa.
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
Daisy Ruth Workman, 92, Pickering, MO
Service: FuneralName: Daisy Ruth WorkmanPronunciation: Age: 92From: Pickering, MOPrevious: D…
Mary Jo Vance, 76, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Mary Jo Vance Memorial Fund for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later...
Jim Headlee, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery: Burial, with military honors by...
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
Erma Lange Obituary
Erma T. Lange, age 102, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. No services are planned at this time. Per Erma’s wishes, she selected to donate her body to Des Moines University. Interment will take place at a later date...
Larry Straight, 80, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 14, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Theresa Cruise, 93, of Corning, Iowa
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Theresa's home in Corning, 600 Grove Avenue. Visitation Start:6:00 P.M. Memorials:Corning St. Patrick Catholic Church, to be used for masses. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, at a later date. Notes:Memories may be shared...
Shen Veterans Day Video
(Shenandoah) -- From defeating terrorism, to fighting fascism, to liberating slaves, American veterans have a stellar record of service.
Iowa Rock ‘N’ Music Association to stage ‘Rock4Vets’ concert in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- The Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Music Association is staging its Rock4Vets concert this Veteran’s Day. The event aims to raise funds to benefit area veterans, according to event coordinator and Iowa Rock ‘N’ Hall of Fame member Rick Hillyard. “This is our...
Tri-Center's Turner, Lo-Ma's Brix among honorees on A-8 awards list
(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s Michael Turner and Logan-Magnolia’s Grant Brix earned impressive honors with the release of the Class A District 8 awards. Turner was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while Brix landed the Lineman of the Year in the league. Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight was also named the Coach of the Year in the district.
Margie Marie Conard, 98, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022.
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Glenwood veteran hoping for assistance in purchasing recreational electric bike
(Glenwood) -- One KMAland veteran is hoping for some public assistance in helping him get back to his outdoor passions. James Dooley, an Omaha native and Glenwood resident, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in purchasing a Rungu electric bike for outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. Dooley served for nearly 14 years in the United States Marine Corps beginning in 2002, including five deployments in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2011 initially working as a motor T mechanic and later as an explosive ordnance disposal technician. Dooley moved to Glenwood two years ago with his family including two children. Dooley tells KMA News the outdoors have always served as a mental getaway for him.
Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found
(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
