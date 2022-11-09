ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley

Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
Zonta Christmas House is Back this Season

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- After a two-year absence, the Zonta Christmas House is back this year. The 31st annual event will be held Friday, November 18th (3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and Saturday, November 19th (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) at 1205 Oakcrest Drive in Sauk Rapids. Spokeswoman Debra...
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash

MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Three Injured in Pickup vs. SUV Crash in Winsted Township

Three people were injured late Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle traffic crash in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that around 5:30 PM, an SUV that was westbound on Highway 7 collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township. The driver of...
Update: Powerball Numbers Drawn, $50K Ticket Sold in Waite Park

DES MOINES, Iowa (WJON News) - The numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have finally been announced. The numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the red Powerball 10. The announcement comes Tuesday morning after being delayed from Monday night. Minnesota Lottery officials posted on their...
80 years old and still working out

Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Sauk Rapids Man Wins Big on “Wheel of Fortune”

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson came up big during Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune. Johnson came away with over $39,000 in cash and prizes, including winning a Caribbean vacation. He solved three of the four puzzles to help collect his winnings, before coming up...
Polling Places Report Steady Business

UNDATED (WJON News) - Most polling places across the area reported steady activity today. WJON News stopped at a few polling places to ask voters what brought them to the polls. What issues are most important to you?. While the consensus across polls in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and...
