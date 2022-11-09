Read full article on original website
Mark Your Calendar for the Sauk Rapids Holiday Celebration & Parade
Winter, holidays, lights and cheer are here! Or at least coming within the next few weeks. One of the fun events of the season is the Sauk Rapids Jingle and Mingle event. This one day event is happening Saturday, December 10th downtown Sauk Rapids. Events will be going on all...
Central Minnesota Holiday Lights Event Gearing Up To Open This December
The Holiday season is best captured with beautiful light displays all across the country. It was a holiday tradition when I was a child to drive around the countryside to see everyone's holiday lights making the night sky look magical. COUNTRY LIGHTS FESTIVAL IS PREPARING FOR WINTER FUN. The city...
Foley in Pictures [GALLERY]
Foley is county seat for Benton County in Central Minnesota which has a population of 2,603. Minnesota highways 23 and 25 intersect in Foley.
From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley
Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
Zonta Christmas House is Back this Season
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- After a two-year absence, the Zonta Christmas House is back this year. The 31st annual event will be held Friday, November 18th (3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and Saturday, November 19th (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) at 1205 Oakcrest Drive in Sauk Rapids. Spokeswoman Debra...
HUGE Craft Fair Taking Over the Long Prairie High School November 26th
There is no better place to shop on Small Business Saturday than the Long Prairie Arts and Crafts Fair. This annual event has been held at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School for 30 years and continues to be a big draw for both vendors and shoppers alike:. This event...
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
Enormous Minnesota snapping turtle sneaks up on fish basket; goes viral
A large snapping turtle reaches for a fish basket on the Mississippi River near Neimeyer's Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, Minn. in July, 2022. Photo by Shala Holm. Buffalo resident Shala Holm has been visiting the Brainerd Lakes area for decades, but an evening out fishing with her daughter this past July was especially memorable.
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River
A Cold Spring man drowned Sunday afternoon after he tried to recover a boat lift cover that blew into the Sauk River, according to authorities. Authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Lee Ellwein. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded around 1:50 p.m. to a report of...
Waite Park Voters Public Safety Facility, Reject Trail Connections
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Voters in Waite Park approved a new half-cent sales tax following Tuesday's election. Question #1 passed 54% to 46% to build a new public safety facility. The new tax will collect around $20-million for no more than 19 years. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says while...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Pickup vs. SUV Crash in Winsted Township
Three people were injured late Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle traffic crash in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that around 5:30 PM, an SUV that was westbound on Highway 7 collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township. The driver of...
Update: Powerball Numbers Drawn, $50K Ticket Sold in Waite Park
DES MOINES, Iowa (WJON News) - The numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have finally been announced. The numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the red Powerball 10. The announcement comes Tuesday morning after being delayed from Monday night. Minnesota Lottery officials posted on their...
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Sauk Rapids Man Wins Big on “Wheel of Fortune”
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson came up big during Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune. Johnson came away with over $39,000 in cash and prizes, including winning a Caribbean vacation. He solved three of the four puzzles to help collect his winnings, before coming up...
krwc1360.com
Clearwater Man Dies in Friday Morning Traffic Crash in Stearns County
A local man died in a rollover traffic crash near Clearwater early Friday morning. Stearns County Sheriff’s Department officials report the crash happened around 7:40 AM on Stearns County Road 44, west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township. The vehicle was believed to have hit a driveway approach...
Polling Places Report Steady Business
UNDATED (WJON News) - Most polling places across the area reported steady activity today. WJON News stopped at a few polling places to ask voters what brought them to the polls. What issues are most important to you?. While the consensus across polls in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and...
