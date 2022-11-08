Read full article on original website
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Governor Hochul Directs State Agencies to Prepare Emergency Response Assets as Tropical Storm Nicole Moves North this Weekend
Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to impact New York as early as Friday evening, bringing the potential for heavy rain and flooding. The largest rainfall totals of two to three inches, with some localized higher totals, are expected in the Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions, as well as areas in the Tug Hill plateau in the North Country region. Minor flooding in flood-prone areas is likely and maximum wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with higher windspeeds expected downstate. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to closely monitor local forecasts over the next few days for weather conditions, and to follow any potential emergency orders issued before or during extreme weather events. New York State agencies and authorities have already engaged local government partners throughout the state and stand at the ready to respond, as needed.
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State's process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses
"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - New York’s controversial gun law is paused again. It turns out that a St. Lawrence County lawyer played a big part in the federal case. On Monday, Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S District Court in Syracuse suspended many parts of the New York state’s new gun laws.
PHOTOS: Family loses barn in Palatine Bridge fire
Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Chief Nestle of the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department noticed heavy black smoke north of the Village of Palatine Bridge.
Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow
The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
Central NY could get more rain in the next two days than in the past six weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York could get more rain today and Saturday that in the past six weeks combined. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are arcing through the eastern U.S. and will arrive this morning in the Northeast. Nearly all of Upstate New York is likely to get an inch of rain, with many areas getting 2 or 3 inches.
New York police searching for missing North Country woman
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
NY Drivers Beware! You’re 16% More Likely To Crash This Week – Here’s Why
Did you know that Benjamin Franklin, despite what common folklore and National Treasure would have you believe, did NOT invent Daylight Saving Time? Actually, he thought the idea was a joke. The misconception comes from a satirical essay Franklin wrote to a French newspaper, proposing that Parisians could save a few francs per year on candles if they only changed their sleep schedules.
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Listeria Outbreak Infects Seven in New York, But What Caused It?
A story from ABC News 10 in Albany, New York detailed the bizarre outbreak of listeria that's currently taking place in New York. From the CDC, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say
NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
