Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
Good news for USB-C on the iPhone 15, but bad news for Apple
Apple's marketing VP says that USB-C on iPhone is definitely coming by 2024
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
Award-winning Affinity apps get major upgrade – and a 40% price drop
Serif has revealed Affinity Version 2 and for the first time the entire roster of its apps is available on iPad, making Serif a go-to place for your complete graphic design suite. This means upgraded editions of its incredibly popular and powerful suite of apps for designers, that includes Affinity Designer 2, Affinity Photo 2 and Affinity Publisher 2, is an enticing Adobe alternative.
Best retro controllers in 2022
The best retro controllers enable you to not simply feel the buzz of nostalgia as you use a gamepad from your childhood, such as the Sega Genesis controller, but they can also be essential for playing emulated games on PC, enhanced games on Nintendo Switch and remakes for PlayStation 5.
Cricut Christmas ideas: video tutorials for original gifts and decorations
The best Cricut Christmas ideas enable you to create decorative ornaments, gifts and more to give your holidays a unique, crafted feel. Why buy expensive cards, decorations and presents when you can make personal presents for friends and family, and give your home a one-of-a-kind look. Many of the crafted...
Adorable optical illusion reveals whether you prefer cats or dogs
What's better than any old mind-blowing optical illusion? One that involves dogs, of course. And what's better than one that involves dogs? One that also involves cats. Yep, if you're an animal lover, this is the illusion for you. An illusion created by online bingo platform Jackpotjoy claims to reveal...
Apple's new iCloud UI is a web design treat
Apple's iCloud website has been looking a little long in the tooth for a while, with the blocky design resembling iOS versions of yesteryear. But Apple has finally revealed a new look for the platform – and it's going down a storm online. Clearly inspired by the new(ish) iOS...
Apple might soon give the MacBook logo a glow up (and fans are delighted)
It's one of the most famous logos of all time, and there was a time when it lit up libraries, lecture halls and cafes alike. Since 2015, though, the MacBook's Apple logo is no longer backlit – but if new rumours are to be believed, the once-iconic design touch could soon make a glowing return.
Square Enix's secret project is actually an NFT game
Square Enix's new secret game wasn't a Parasite Eve remake as many fans of the Final Fantasy developer had believed, but instead a story-driven NFT art project called Symbiogenesis, due for release in Spring 2023. Naturally, gamers went on a web-rampage. As news broke of the first proper Square Enix...
Apple might soon finally announce its VR headset
We're big fans of Apple's gorgeous tech, but it's been some time since Apple innovated with the launch of a completely new product. We've had plenty of rumours about things that it might be working on, from foldable phones to an Apple Car. But new rumours suggest that its next launch might be a VR/AR headset.
Creative Bloq
