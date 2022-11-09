Read full article on original website
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Millstone Effect of a player chasing Milestones…
JohnW53’s recap of "Cycle Silliness" reminds me of an incident during HoF catcher Gary Carter’s first year with the Mets. At the time, the New York-Chicago rivalry was still perhaps the best in the National League, with the Cubs coming-off their 1984 half-pennant win over the Mets that was achieved despite Dwight Gooden’s remarkable rookie year in New York. In 1985, both Chicago and New York were competing in a four-way Eastern Division race with St. Louis and Montreal. When the Cubs and Mets played June 26th in a mid-week afternoon game in front of a capacity crowd at Wrigley Field, Cubs lefty Ray Fontenot lasted through seven before handing a three-run lead to Lee Smith, who set-down the top of the Mets order in the eighth.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks says hmm
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There are a lot of trial balloons floating around out there, kept aloft by...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs batters' longest futility streaks
A previous post looked at some of the longest batting streaks by Cubs other than hits and home runs, including Hank Sauer scoring runs in 15 games in a row, Stan Hack making singles in 22 straight and Ray Grimes driving home runs in 17. It also featured 1 string...
Red Sox to add Enmanuel Valdez (from Christian Vázquez trade) to 40-man roster Thursday, per source
The Red Sox will add second base prospect Enmanuel Valdez to the 40-man roster Thursday, according to an industry source. Boston acquired Valdez with outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu from the Astros for Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1. Baseball America ranks Valdez the No. 16 prospect in the organization. The...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' batting streaks other than hits, homers
You may know that Jerome Walton had the longest hitting streak by a Cub in the Modern Era: 31 games, in 1989. You may even know that only 3 Cubs ever hit home runs in 5 straight games: Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Sammy Sosa (1998). But it's...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Pete Crow-Armstrong, DJ Herz named Midwest League All-Stars
Minor League Baseball today announced their High-A All-Star Teams for the just completed 2022 season, and two South Bend Cubs, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and left-hander DJ Herz, were honored by being named to the Midwest League team. Crow-Armstrong was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2020 out of Harvard-Westlake...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
In appreciation of Alec Mills
In portions of five seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Alec Mills made 66 appearances (39 starts). He posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.320 WHIP and struck out 209 in 253 innings. All of that was worth a grand total of 0.3 bWAR, so essentially Mills was a replacement level pitcher. He was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa Thursday and elected free agency.
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' odd recent winning rate by runs scored
The more runs a team scores, the more likely it is to win. During the 2022 regular season, these were the combined winning percentages of all teams when they scored each specific number of runs:. 1: .084. 2: .262. 3: .372. 4: .590. 5: .677. 6: .762. 7: .797. 8:...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A visit to the Arizona Fall League
MESA, Arizona — Tuesday afternoon, I headed over to Sloan Park to see the Arizona Fall League game between the Mesa Solar Sox and Salt River Rafters. (I love the AFL nicknames!) The Solar Sox, who include Cubs prospects, won the game 9-8, but I’m not going to spend...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front...
iheart.com
Latest On Clayton Kershaw's Future With Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw is reportedly expected to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for at least one more season. The two sides are reportedly nearing an agreement on a one-year contract, which would return the longtime Dodger ace for his 16th MLB season, according to the Athletic. Kershaw's reported new deal...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Twenty-five Cubs minor leaguers elect free agency, including Alec Mills
It was said of Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, when they were the tandem running the Cubs from 2012-20, that they worked together well and often thought the same way. They’d been together for several years in Boston, too. Since Hoyer has taken over as Cubs President of Baseball...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Hot stove warming
The baseball offseason is always a time when there’s little else to pay attention to aside from the wheeling, dealing, and trading that goes on with teams. You can usually get a pretty good idea of whether a team hopes to contend, or will be satisfied with a “rebuild” based on who they are willing to part with, and who they are willing to pay for.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Corey Kluber
Bruce Levine posted this article yesterday stating the Cubs were interested in José Abreu and Corey Kluber. We’ve already covered Abreu here, so let’s take a look at Kluber. Levine writes:. Right-hander Corey Kluber, 36, is on the Cubs’ radar, sources said. He was 10-10 with a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
We are getting closer to an automated ball-strike system in MLB
Many people have been clamoring for an automated ball-strike system in Major League Baseball (the so-called “robot ump”) and things have been edging in that direction. An ABS has been tested in some of the lower levels of the minor leagues and in the independent/MLB partner Atlantic League over the last couple of years, and now that sort of testing will be expanded in 2023:
ESPN
Three minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests
NEW YORK -- Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games, and Boston pitcher Starlin Santos and Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games each under baseball's minor league drug program. Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug, the commissioner's office said Friday.
