JohnW53’s recap of "Cycle Silliness" reminds me of an incident during HoF catcher Gary Carter’s first year with the Mets. At the time, the New York-Chicago rivalry was still perhaps the best in the National League, with the Cubs coming-off their 1984 half-pennant win over the Mets that was achieved despite Dwight Gooden’s remarkable rookie year in New York. In 1985, both Chicago and New York were competing in a four-way Eastern Division race with St. Louis and Montreal. When the Cubs and Mets played June 26th in a mid-week afternoon game in front of a capacity crowd at Wrigley Field, Cubs lefty Ray Fontenot lasted through seven before handing a three-run lead to Lee Smith, who set-down the top of the Mets order in the eighth.

