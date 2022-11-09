ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince William Sat Down With English National Team To Talk About Handling Their Disappointment After Euro 2020 Loss

By India McCarty
suggest.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
In Style

Queen Camilla Was Reportedly "Behind" Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 Breakup

Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, they were just two young adults navigating the beginning of a relationship, which included a shocking three-month split back in 2007. And while it may not have lasted long (and the couple is currently happily married with three children), additional details surrounding the split have revealed what — or rather, who — may have played a key role in the royal breakup.
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
tatler.com

Princess of Wales is the picture of autumnal chic in a Hobbs military coat on a London engagement

The Princess of Wales showcased her signature autumnal chic style in an olive green coat as she stepped out for an engagement in west London on Wednesday. In typically sophisticated fashion, Kate, 40, opted for a head-to-toe monochrome ensemble for the outing to Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, on a visit hosted by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Pulls Out Her Favorite Parenting Move at the Rugby League World Cup

As a mother of three, Kate Middleton, 40, has certainly had her fair share of experience with kids, so it's no wonder she always handles them like a breeze. This past Saturday, November 5, the Princess of Wales headed to the DW Stadium in Wigan, England, for the Rugby League World Cup, where England played against Papua New Guinea. And while there, the royal chatted with a few kids and ended up pulling out one of her favorite parenting moves: bending down to speak with them at eye level.
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy