Prince William Sat Down With English National Team To Talk About Handling Their Disappointment After Euro 2020 Loss

As a mother of three, Kate Middleton, 40, has certainly had her fair share of experience with kids, so it's no wonder she always handles them like a breeze. This past Saturday, November 5, the Princess of Wales headed to the DW Stadium in Wigan, England, for the Rugby League World Cup, where England played against Papua New Guinea. And while there, the royal chatted with a few kids and ended up pulling out one of her favorite parenting moves: bending down to speak with them at eye level.

5 DAYS AGO